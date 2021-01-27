WFT promo Jan 27, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trailblazing move for WashingtonWFT assistant RB coach Jennifer King is the NFL’s first Black female assistant coach. Page B2 0 comments Tags Jennifer King Rb Coach American Football Related to this story Most Popular Richmond Local News Hundreds of Richmond-area real estate and credit union employees were set to be vaccinated this weekend. That changed after we asked why. Jan 20, 2021 Update: Following public criticism, Virginia Credit Union says it will not offer Richmond area employees vaccines until they're eligible to do so Business News Richmond-based UPS Freight being sold to Canadian trucking giant for $800 million Jan 25, 2021 Richmond-based UPS Freight is being sold to a Canadian trucking giant for $800 million. Govt-and-politics Westminster Canterbury in uproar after CVS cancels vaccination clinics for independent seniors 9 hrs ago A Richmond-area retirement community is seething over an abrupt decision by CVS pharmacy to cancel scheduled clinics to give the COVID-19 vacc… Richmond Local News 'We are going to turbocharge this': Virginia scrambles to solve its problems with gaps in COVID vaccination data Jan 21, 2021 Virginia’s vaccine data dashboard shows about 42% of its nearly 960,000 doses have been administered. State officials say that number is incom… Coronavirus How and where to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Richmond region Jan 25, 2021 Virginia is now in the Phase 1b part of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, including in the Richmond region. Business News J.C. Penney store at Virginia Center Commons sells for $3 million; apartments planned for the site Jan 25, 2021 The J.C. Penney store at Virginia Center Commons mall in northern Henrico County was acquired Monday by the mall’s owners. Business News Best Buy closing two Richmond-area stores Jan 22, 2021 Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy is closing two of its six Richmond-area stores. College Sports Tyrece Radford suspended from Virginia Tech men's basketball after DUI, weapon charges Jan 25, 2021 Radford ranks second on the No. 20 Hokies in scoring and rebounding. Richmond Local News Doctors, state officials and advocates push to pass legislation declaring racism a public health crisis in Virginia Jan 22, 2021 Doctors, state officials and advocates in Virginia, which was home to the capital of the Confederacy and the birthplace of slavery in the U.S.… Crime News I-95 chase in Chesterfield ends with another car struck, a trooper's car on fire, driver in custody Jan 22, 2021 Virginia State Police said Thursday night that a high-speed pursuit that began in Chesterfield County had ended with a trooper’s car on fire a…