WGC

Dell Match Play

At Austin (Texas) CC

Yardage: 7,108; par: 71

(Seedings in parentheses)

Tony Finau (10) def. Adrian Meronk (45) 4 and 3; Kurt Kitayama (19) def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60) 2 and 1; Harris English (37) def. Will Zalatoris (7) 5 and 3; Andrew Putnam (56) def. Ryan Fox (29) 2 and 1; Cameron Young (15) def. Corey Conners (36) 1 up; Davis Thompson (57) def. Sepp Straka (27) 4 and 3; Jon Rahm (2) def. Keith Mitchell (39) 4 and 3; Billy Horschel (22) def. Rickie Fowler (49) 3 and 2; Taylor Montgomery (47) def. Jordan Spieth (12) 2 and 1; Mackenzie Hughes (50) def. Shane Lowry (21) 4 and 3

Max Homa (5) def. Kevin Kisner (42) 3 and 2; Justin Suh (63) def. Hideki Matsuyama (18) 3 and 1; Sam Burns (13) def. Adam Scott (33) 1 up; Seamus Power (30) def. Adam Hadwin (53) 1 up; Patrick Cantlay (4) def. K.H. Lee (35) 4 and 2; Brian Harman (25) def. Nick Taylor (55) 3 and 2; Collin Morikawa (9) halved with Adam Svensson (44); Jason Day (32) def. Victor Perez (51), 2 and 1; Si Woo Kim (34) def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3; Chris Kirk (28) halved with Matt Kuchar (59)

J.T. Poston (43) def. Sungjae Im (16) 1 up; Tommy Fleetwood (24) halved with Maverick McNealy (58); Scottie Scheffler (1) def. Alex Noren (38) 5 and 4; Davis Riley (54) def. Tom Kim (17) 1 up; Matt Fitzpatrick (11) def. Min Woo Lee (41) 2 and 1; J.J. Spaun (61) def. Sahith Theegala (26) 5 and 4; Xander Schauffele (6) def. Aaron Wise (40) 2 and 1; Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32) 3 and 1; Lucas Herbert (46) def. Tyrrell Hatton (14) 2 and 1; Russell Henley (31) def. Ben Griffin (62) 5 and 4