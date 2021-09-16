What not to include on a resume

There are many things you should include on a resume, such as your education. However, there are many more things that you shouldn't include on a resume. Excluding these details from a resume will make it much easier to read and let employers know that you're the best candidate for the job.

Irrelevant skills and experience

Skills and experience are two essential components of a great resume. This is true with one major caveat-- you should tailor your skills and experience to the job you're applying for. This is especially the case if you've had a major career change. If you've taken on retail jobs in the past and are trying to become a computer programmer, for example, you would exclude them from your resume.

According to a study from The Ladders, recruiters will spend an average of 7.4 seconds initially scanning your resume. Recruiters may not want to read a resume in detail if it's cluttered with irrelevant information. This is if a human initially reads the resumes at all-- many companies use an applicant tracking system (ATS) to narrow down the best candidates. Either way, excluding unnecessary skills and experience from your resume will give you the best chance of landing the job.