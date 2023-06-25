SUNDAY

June 25, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Pride Across America

Hulu, livestream beginning at 11 a.m.

Gio Benitez and Alex Perez host this streaming event that features live anchored coverage from Pride marches across the country, including New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

Top Cup Series stars Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick race for 300 laps around Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400.

BET Awards 2023 BET, 8 p.m. Live The annual event that recognizes the triumphs of Black artists, entertainers and athletes in a variety of categories returns to Los Angeles for this year's ceremony, which will celebrate a huge cultural milestone — the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music. Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nods, followed by GloRilla with six, 21 Savage and Lizzo with five apiece, and Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA each with four. Announced performers include Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid 'N Play, Percy "Master P" Miller, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Yo-Yo and more. Fans can cast votes for the 2023 Viewer's Choice Award until later this evening at bet.com/viewerschoice23.

Silos Baking Competition

Magnolia Network, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The first season of this baking competition hosted by Joanna Gaines concludes and reveals which of the season's home bakers will claim the $100,000 cash prize and have their treat featured at Magnolia's Silos Baking Co. (starting tomorrow through Sept. 4).

Ridley

PBS, 8 p.m.

In "The Peaceful Garden, Part 2," Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) and Farman (Bronagh Waugh) continue their investigation centered around a 13-year-old missing-persons case and its possible connection with the recent murder of a farmer.

Endeavour

PBS, 9 p.m.

In "Uniform," as Morse (Shaun Evans) digs up an old crime scene, a confounding series of new deaths is centered on a group of rowdy aristocratic students and a popular TV crime series that is currently in production in the area. On the personal front, the detective makes a date with Joan (Sara Vickers), even as her ex-soldier brother, Sam (Jack Bannon), descends into drug abuse and despair.

Wicked Tuna

Nat Geo, beginning at 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale