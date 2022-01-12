The global pandemic not only changed the landscape of how people work, but also how they interview for jobs. Today, interviewing virtually is now a common practice. The majority of job interviews are being conducted online, and your choice of professional clothing can make or break your chances of being identified as the perfect candidate. Interview dressing is all about looking capable, polished, and, to some extent, by-the-book. Here is what to wear for a virtual job interview.
Always wear professional attire
Try to dress the same as you would for a face-to-face meeting with a prospective employer. Not only does this make you look more attractive in the eyes of your employer, it also makes you feel more confident, which in turn enhances your ability to perform well and answer video interview questions more effectively.
It's also important to ensure you coordinate your top and lower half. While your interviewer will typically only see your top half, you never know when an unexpected circumstance may arise that requires you to stand up or appear in full frame.
Get fully dressed
First things first, even for a virtual interview, you need to dress your bottom half. You might think you can get away with shorts or pajamas, but there are one too many horror stories of a misaimed camera, someone pushing back from a desk, or standing up to grab something without thinking.
So, make sure you wear interview-appropriate pants (or a skirt if you'd prefer) because you just never know; having your outfit fully equipped will likely help get you in the right headspace, too.
Iron your clothes
Even if the work environment is casual, there's nothing worse than a wrinkled outfit. The most expensive and formal clothing immediately looks terrible when covered in wrinkles. On the flip side, a simple t-shirt and jeans look much more put together when clean and pressed.
If you don't like to iron, get yourself a little steamer. Coming to your virtual interview in wrinkle-free clothing is an easy way to ensure that you don't look like you have just rolled out of bed.
Don't over-accessorize
It may be tempting to add stylish accessories, but beware of over-accessorizing. Keep it simple when it comes to jewelry. Limit rings to one or two and choose smaller, classic earrings. A wristwatch is fine, if it's not too distracting. A thin gold-link necklace is a nice option for a professional look.
Bottom line
Success in a virtual interview requires preparation and focus. Wearing a good suit is not enough to get you hired, but it can help you make a good impression. It is best to treat a virtual interview like a traditional interview – wear a suit or other business attire. Wearing formal clothes makes it easier to be focused and engaged in the conversation.