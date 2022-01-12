The global pandemic not only changed the landscape of how people work, but also how they interview for jobs. Today, interviewing virtually is now a common practice. The majority of job interviews are being conducted online, and your choice of professional clothing can make or break your chances of being identified as the perfect candidate. Interview dressing is all about looking capable, polished, and, to some extent, by-the-book. Here is what to wear for a virtual job interview.

Always wear professional attire

Try to dress the same as you would for a face-to-face meeting with a prospective employer. Not only does this make you look more attractive in the eyes of your employer, it also makes you feel more confident, which in turn enhances your ability to perform well and answer video interview questions more effectively.

It's also important to ensure you coordinate your top and lower half. While your interviewer will typically only see your top half, you never know when an unexpected circumstance may arise that requires you to stand up or appear in full frame.

Get fully dressed