I keep getting reader questions on cord-cutting, so let's dive into another topic: How do you record shows from streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream and others?

I heard from one reader this week who was hoping I'd cover "in the cloud" recording.

First, let's talk about the difference between on-demand and "live" services. Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu are purely on-demand services, meaning their shows are posted for all subscribers to view whenever they like. "Live" streaming services like YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu+Live TV stream content simultaneously as it airs during the day, so if you miss the local news, you're out of luck — unless you record it.

We all got used to digital video recorders when we had cable TV. Now that we can stream those live channels, the service providers will record those shows and store them "in the cloud," which means the shows are stored on their servers and you can watch when you like.

"In the cloud" is just a fancy way of saying "on a storage device out on the internet."

Each service has its own rules for how much you can record and store, so let's look at a few of the more popular services and how they treat cloud recordings.

YouTube TV lets you record all the programs you want. You can record every channel if you want to take the time to set up the recordings, but the shows will only be saved for nine months before they automatically delete.

When you ask YouTube TV to record a show, it will collect all episodes of the show as it airs — both new and rerun episodes.

Hulu+Live TV is a lot like YouTube TV in that you can record unlimited channels and the recordings stick around for only nine months.

Depending on where in the app you choose to record, you can record just one episode or all episodes of a show.

DirecTV Stream also has unlimited recording for new customers who order online, though there were some legacy plans where recording was limited to 20 hours.

Like the others, shows are saved for nine months. DirecTV Stream's website says there is a limit of 30 saved episodes of a series. When you exceed 30 episodes, the oldest recordings will be deleted — though I have seen series recording lists with 31 or 32 shows, so there may be a grace period.

I don't have room here to mention all the livestreaming services, so check with each service's website to see about their recording options. There are differences in their recording options, so do your homework.