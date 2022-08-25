What's new with Richmond museums and art this fall: Guitars at VMFA, 'Cheers, Virginia!' & RVA Street Art Festival

A guitar played by Eric Clapton will head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this fall, along with 125 works of art from American artists like Romare Bearden, William Merritt Chase and Annie Leibovitz. Plus a new Welcome Center is headed to the Stone Barn at Maymont, the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia celebrates its 40th anniversary, and the RVA Street Art Festival will return to the Canal Walk where it all began.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” exploring the guitar’s symbolism in American art from the early 19th century to the present day, is on view Oct. 8-March 19, 2023. Featuring 125 works of art created over the span of nearly 200 years, “Storied Strings” includes paintings, drawings, watercolors, photographs and sculptures by American artists John Baldessari, Romare Bearden, Thomas Hart Benton, Elizabeth Catlett, William Merritt Chase, Thomas Eakins, William Eggleston, Robert Henri, Lonnie Holley, Annie Leibovitz, Ruth Reeves and many more. In addition, 35 guitars that have been played by Lulu Belle, Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Freddie King, Les Paul and Brian Setzer and more are in the exhibit. vmfa.museum

Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Besides the museum’s impressive $30 million renovation featuring a new immersive theater and new gallery spaces, “Cheers, Virginia!” offers a toast to Virginia beer, wine and spirits and explores Virginia’s history with alcohol from over 400 years. Through Jan. 29, 2023. VirginiaHistory.org

American Civil War Museum: Check out the new Robins Theater and the new original film “A People’s Contest: America’s Civil War and Emancipation.” The Robins Theater is a 1,128-square-foot space with 67 seats; “A People’s Contest” explores the origins, course and aftermath of the Civil War and is meant to complement the flagship exhibit, “A People’s Contest: Struggles for Nation and Freedom in the Civil War America.” https://acwm.org

Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia: The museum celebrates its 40th anniversary with the special exhibit “Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality.” blackhistorymuseum.org

InLight Richmond: This year’s exhibition of light-based art and performances hosted by the 1708 Gallery will be Nov. 18-19 in Bryan Park. www.1708gallery.org/inlight/

Institute for Contemporary Art: Exhibits include “I Keep Missing My Water” from photographer Naima Green, “Resume at the Point of Interruption” from Dana Washington-Queen and “The Medium Is the Massage” from Rafael Domenech, Sept. 9-Jan. 8, 2023. icavcu.org

Maymont: Maymont has lots of new activities on tap this fall, starting with the opening of the new Welcome Center in the renovated 1908 Stone Barn; the reopening of the updated exhibition “In Domestic Service: Work and Life in the Gilded Age,” from Sept. 16 to 18; a new Oktoberfest event Bier-Garden on Sept. 23-24 with German food and beer under Festhaus tent; and Garden Glow, returning Oct. 13-Nov. 6. maymont.org

Science Museum of Virginia: “Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity” continues through Jan. 15, 2023, “JARS: Sharks on Loan” features sharks in jars through Oct. 2, and “Picturing Science” offers photographs of vertebrate fishes through Jan. 15. www.smv.org

The Valentine: The statue of Jefferson Davis that used to stand on Monument Avenue is on display at The Valentine until probably December. On loan from the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, the statue is exhibited in its most recent state, splattered with paint and reclining on its back. Otherwise, this fall, the Valentine will stay open late every Thursday until 7 p.m. And it’s starting a new series, “Richmond Short Stories,” a 30-minute tour of the main gallery where the staff will highlight different objects on display at 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Wednesdays are free admission for all. The museum’s Winter Wander event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. thevalentine.org

Virginia Holocaust Museum: “There’s Just Us” explores the five-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville with photographs of the protests. www.vaholocaust.org

The RVA Street Art Festival returns to the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, the site of the first festival, and will be painting over the existing murals with new ones from Sept. 16 to 18. www.rvastreetart.com