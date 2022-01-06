What's your biggest weakness? What interviewers really want to hear

Many of us dread interview questions related to our weaknesses and failures. We'd much rather talk about things that make us feel confident, which is exactly why candidates are asked questions that are designed to throw you off-kilter.
Interviewers may be more interested in hearing about your weaknesses than your strengths, because answering questions like these provides them with lots of information about how you react under pressure, whether you can take something negative and turn it into a positive, and how you deal with difficult or uncomfortable challenges.
Questions about your past failures and biggest weaknesses can be tough to answer, but they aren't trick questions, and there are good reasons for interviewers to ask them. Once you understand what interviewers really want to hear, you'll be able to show them why you're the right candidate for the job.
Tell me about your biggest failure
This dreaded question can stop a job seeker in their tracks. It's not a trick question, and there are successful ways to answer it. Make sure you prepare for this kind of question well before walking into an interview.
Be aware that this is just one of many curveballs you might be asked, so be ready to share your shortcomings openly without stopping there - you also need to demonstrate that you're strengthening those weaknesses. Above all, interviewers are keenly observing how you deal with a challenging question, so stay positive and upbeat. Showing grace under fire is a great strength, so embody that grace by keeping your cool.
If you are asked to talk about a failure, be honest, but don't forget to focus on your problem-solving abilities. Talk about how you responded to the issue and tell the story with a positive ending.
Why interviewers ask about weaknesses
Why do interviewers ask these kinds of questions, and what's the best way to respond? A few of the things interviewers are paying attention to include whether you can:
• Handle a challenging question without losing your professionalism and poise.
- Demonstrate a high level of self-awareness.
- Turn a negative scenario into a positive outcome.
- Work to strengthen your weak areas.
- Learn from your mistakes and failures.
- Take accountability rather than deflecting blame.
It takes preparation and a bit of rehearsal, but knowing how to navigate these make-or-break questions will make your interview more enjoyable and give you a major advantage in landing the job.
Who are you, really?
Interviewers want to know who you are in different situations, not just how you act in an interview setting. They are looking for how you deal with the unexpected and how you mentally process things. They also want to get a sense of you as a whole person.
You might be asked questions about your hobbies or other things unrelated to the job - but make no mistake, the interviewer is evaluating everything you say. By inquiring about a variety of things related to your interests and passions, interviewers are paying attention to your demeanor, professionalism, and ability to articulate.
How you carry yourself and answer these questions in an interview may answer some of the interviewer's underlying questions, including:
- Do you react emotionally?
- Can you hear criticism and utilize it to improve?
- Do you work well with others?
- How do you respond in situations where there is conflict or disagreement?
- Can you solve problems creatively in a collaborative environment?
- How well do you articulate yourself to others?
Never disparage past jobs, bosses, or coworkers
Interviewers look out for complaints. The last thing they want to hear is you bad-mouthing past bosses, jobs, coworkers, or companies. They are highly aware that past behavior is a good indicator of future performance. If you disparage your last job, it's reasonable to think that you would do the same if you got the job you're interviewing for. If you are asked about a previous position, or a situation that happened in a previous job, there are key things to keep in mind:
- Never blame a past coworker, boss, or company, regardless of the circumstances.
- Keep confidential information absolutely confidential.
- Speak highly of previous colleagues and managers whom you honestly admire.
- Be upbeat, especially when answering a difficult question.
- Never blame a teammate for the failure of any project.
- Take full accountability for your past errors, and show how you are improving.
Act the part, but be yourself
Following these guidelines will show that you are an accountable, trustworthy team player. Now that you've learned more about what interviewers really want to hear from you, you should have the information and confidence you need to nail your next interview. Don't forget the importance of dressing appropriately, researching the company you're interviewing for in advance, making eye contact, and showing a professional demeanor. Most importantly, be yourself. Authenticity is a quality that will serve you well in every interview.