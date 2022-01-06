What's your biggest weakness? What interviewers really want to hear

Many of us dread interview questions related to our weaknesses and failures. We'd much rather talk about things that make us feel confident, which is exactly why candidates are asked questions that are designed to throw you off-kilter.

Interviewers may be more interested in hearing about your weaknesses than your strengths, because answering questions like these provides them with lots of information about how you react under pressure, whether you can take something negative and turn it into a positive, and how you deal with difficult or uncomfortable challenges.

Questions about your past failures and biggest weaknesses can be tough to answer, but they aren't trick questions, and there are good reasons for interviewers to ask them. Once you understand what interviewers really want to hear, you'll be able to show them why you're the right candidate for the job.

Tell me about your biggest failure

This dreaded question can stop a job seeker in their tracks. It's not a trick question, and there are successful ways to answer it. Make sure you prepare for this kind of question well before walking into an interview.