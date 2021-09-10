 Skip to main content
Whelan wild photo
Dealin’ on the Whelen Tour

Whelan wild photo

Ryan Preece of Berlin, Conn., takes the checkered flag to win the Virginia is for Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond Raceway. Preece, who will start 20th in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race on the same surface, collected his third tour victory of the season and the 25th of his career. The event was the first Whelen Modified Tour race at the facility in 22 years.

