Ryan Preece of Berlin, Conn., takes the checkered flag to win the Virginia is for Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond Raceway. Preece, who will start 20th in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race on the same surface, collected his third tour victory of the season and the 25th of his career. The event was the first Whelen Modified Tour race at the facility in 22 years.
Whelan wild photo
- JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 1 min to read
Watch a video of the Lee statue in Richmond being removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
UPDATED: 'It’s not the void they hoped it would be': 1890 time capsule under Lee statue could not be found
After 12 hours of work Thursday, and after 19 granite blocks weighing up to 8,000 pounds were removed from the pedestal, no one could locate the time capsule that is believed to exist there.
The state is planning to designate a public viewing area for pedestrians at Monument Avenue and Stuart Circle. The area will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and access will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Life on the list for Travis Green began with a knock at the door of his sister’s Whitcomb Court apartment.
Dax Hollifield's dad went unrecruited by UNC. Friday, his son delivered him the game ball after sealing a Hokies victory.
-
- 4 min to read
“I grew up a huge North Carolina fan. They told (me) I really wasn't good enough to play for them. ... It hurt a little bit and it sticks with you. I think that spills over to your children too."
Former Manchester High School teacher, coach acquitted of taking indecent liberties with underage student
A former Manchester High School teacher and coach has been acquitted of taking indecent liberties with an underage student after a judge who h…
Winsome Sears, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, let go of approximately six people on her campaign team on Wednesday.
'We get to tell a different story:' Virginia unveils what will replace the 1887 time capsule inside Lee monument
The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue is coming down Wednesday morning. The day before the planned removal, Virginia officials unveiled the 39 artifacts chosen to capture the modern era.
What was most surprising was how meekly Robert E. Lee surrendered.
An Aylett man driving a motorcycle was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a Hanover County crash after they were hit by an impa…