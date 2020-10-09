Whitey Ford glance

Career highlights: Six-time World Series champion ... 10-time All-Star ... 1961 AL Cy Young Award winner ... 1961 World Series MVP ... has 10 wins in World Series, most in history ... career winning percentage of .690 is best in history (minimum 300 decisions) ... led MLB twice in ERA, led AL three times in wins ... holds World Series records for wins (10), starts (22), innings pitched (146), strikeouts (94) and consecutive scoreless innings (33ª) ... elected to Hall of Fame in 1974 on second ballot (77.8%).