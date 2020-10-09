 Skip to main content
Whitey Ford glance
‘CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD’

Born: Edward Charles Ford in Manhattan, Oct. 21, 1928

First MLB game: July 1, 1950 Last MLB game: May 21, 1967

Career stats (all with New York Yankees): 236-106 (.690), 2.75 ERA, 1,956 strikeouts

Career highlights: Six-time World Series champion ... 10-time All-Star ... 1961 AL Cy Young Award winner ... 1961 World Series MVP ... has 10 wins in World Series, most in history ... career winning percentage of .690 is best in history (minimum 300 decisions) ... led MLB twice in ERA, led AL three times in wins ... holds World Series records for wins (10), starts (22), innings pitched (146), strikeouts (94) and consecutive scoreless innings (33ª) ... elected to Hall of Fame in 1974 on second ballot (77.8%).

