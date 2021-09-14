 Skip to main content
Wildfire smoke high over Va. still having slight effect
High-altitude smoke from Western wildfires is once again evident from the vivid horizon sun, and it’s even trimming 1 or 2 degrees off the heat. Monday’s readings did not show hazardous concentrations at ground level in Virginia, and it should clear midweek.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

