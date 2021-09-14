Wildfire smoke high over Va. still having slight effect

High-altitude smoke from Western wildfires is once again evident from the vivid horizon sun, and it’s even trimming 1 or 2 degrees off the heat. Monday’s readings did not show hazardous concentrations at ground level in Virginia, and it should clear midweek.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today