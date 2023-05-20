Their son led the National Urban League and was among the seven "jewels" who co-founded Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men, at Cornell University in 1906.

But Dr. Joseph Endom Jones and Rosa Kinkle Jones — the parents of Eugene Kinkle Jones — were trailblazers in their own right. That fact was established for all to see Saturday at the unveiling of a Virginia Department of Historic Resources highway marker at the entrance to Historic Evergreen Cemetery, where the couple are buried.

"Without them, there would be no him," Tyler Parker, an Alpha Phi Alpha member, said of the couple and their fraternity-founding son.

"These two individuals not only impacted us through the birth of their youngest son, but they impacted individuals during that time period, post-Emancipation — educating slaves, newly freed individuals, and a whole host of other items that have gone unnoticed. So it is my hope that with today's dedication, there will a correcting of history, in that these individuals are long overdue for that level of recognition."

The couple, both born in Lynchburg, are a testament to remarkable Black achievement in the post-Emancipation era after the Civil War, and their role in helping others reach their potential in the new social order.

Joseph Jones was born enslaved in 1852. His mother was blind. He was educated early by a fellow slave and later by a Confederate soldier. He was one of the first African American men to earn undergraduate and doctoral degrees after slavery, taught 45 years at what would become Virginia Union University, and became a nationally recognized educator of the newly freed. He was also a pastor at Bethesda Baptist Church in Petersburg, installing more pastors during his time than any other pastor in the U.S., according to documents supporting the historic sign. He died in 1922.

Rosa Jones (1858-1932) earned a teaching degree from Howard University, one of only 130 African American women to hold degrees at the time, according to research supporting the sign. She went on to study at the New England Conservatory of Music and was a nationally recognized teacher of music at Hartshorn Memorial College, which eventually became part of VUU. For decades, she also led the Women's Union Beneficial Department, an insurance company.

"She still lives through those to whom she gave of her life," reads an obelisk at the couple's gravesite. "A life of service" is inscribed beneath her husband's name.

It is hard to argue either point.

The "Trailblazers of a New Era" marker effort was led by Parker, of the fraternity's Xi Delta Lambda chapter in Henrico County. Parker chairs the effort to restore the Evergreen burial plot that contains Jones, his wife and another son, H. Endom Jones.

Parker submitted the paperwork for the marker in February 2022. The following September, he received a letter from Jennifer Loux, VDHR's highway marker program manager, notifying him that the Virginia Board of Historic Resources had approved the Trailblazers of a New Era sign.

Eugene Kinkle Jones is buried in Flushing, N.Y., Parker said. There are no Jones family members remaining in the Richmond area to maintain the burial plot — not an uncommon issue at Evergreen, the final resting place of other African American luminaries, including business woman and civil rights leader Maggie L. Walker, the first Black woman in America to charter a bank, and businessman and onetime Richmond City Councilman John Mitchell Jr., "The Fighting Editor" of the Black-owned Richmond Planet newspaper.

So the fraternity members have taken it upon themselves to maintain it through its Brother's Keeper service program.

After the marker was unveiled, the ceremony moved to the Jones' graveside inside the cemetery. About two dozen Alphas in assorted shirts emblazoned with the fraternity's colors of black and old gold assembled inside the fenced plot and sang the fraternity hymn. Seven yellow roses — one for each founder, or "jewel," of the fraternity — were placed on the ground before the men unfurled their fraternity banner.

Jessi Bennett, an archivist, historian and former special collections librarian at VUU, assisted in the research for the marker project.

"I'm so happy that this memorial ... can further tell that story. But I think what is most important out of all of this is the work that the Alpha Phi Alpha brothers have done with the plot itself, because that is the family's monument to their own legacy," she said.

"Their legacy is not in the words in their papers. It's in the ripple effect of all that they have done."