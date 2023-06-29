And then there's the pathetic Clarence Thomas, a man who has benefitted from affirmative action every step of the way. He was admitted to Yale Law School in 1971 as part of its goal to have people of color make up 10% of its incoming class.

He rose through the Republican ranks during the Reagan administration as its Black front man on issues of race. And after the legendary Thurgood Marshall retired from the Supreme Court, Thomas was selected to fill the seat of the court's lone Black jurist, despite his relatively slender resume.

Thomas, a clear beneficiary of affirmative action, turned on it with a vengeance, even though he said in a 1983 speech to staff members at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that affirmative action laws were of "paramount importance" to him. "But for them, God only knows where I would be today," he said, according to a 1991 story in the New York Times.

And now, his vote would deny similar opportunity to students who look like him.

As for Roberts, who will go down as the worst chief justice in the Supreme Court's history, he once again has exhibited a breathtaking obliviousness to the role of race and racism not only in American history, but in everyday American life.

This is the justice who in Shelby v. Holder drew the entirely wrong conclusion in gutting of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 -- not that the Act had been highly effective, but America had evolved to the point it was no longer needed.

“Our country has changed, and while any racial discrimination in voting is too much, Congress must ensure that the legislation it passes to remedy that problem speaks to current conditions.”

The vast array of voter suppression legislation in the aftermath, and the tenuous nature of democracy today, has made a liar out of him.