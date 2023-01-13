Williams: Police

That not one but two police agencies hired a walking red flag like Austin Lee Edwards should give all civilians pause and have us demanding answers.

Edwards -- despite mental health issues in his past that he admitted during his application process -- was hired as a trooper by the Virginia State Police. He stayed at the agency for nine months before leaving and joining the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

But Edwards had been engaged in an online practice called "catfishing," pretending to be a teenage boy in his online romantic pursuit of a 15-year-old girl from Riverside, Calif. In late November, shortly after his hire in Washington County, he travelled cross country, killed the girl's mother and grandparents and set fire to their home, according to authorities. He killed himself during a shootout with police.

In the aftermath, I wasn't alone in wondering how an individual so damaged could ever be entrusted with a badge and firearm?

The Los Angeles Times, in a story Monday, gives us the hows and whys surrounding Edwards hire. The story is undergirded by a letter from Virginia State Police Col. Gary T. Settle to the "a post office box associated with Virginia's inspector general." Gov. Glenn Youngkin, after the California calamity, ordered the inspector general to investigate Edwards' hiring.

According to the Times, on Feb. 8, 2016, authorities handcuffed Edwards, strapped him to a stretcher and took him to a local hospital after he threatened to kill himself and his father. Later that day, a judge approved a temporary detention order, and Edwards was transferred to a psychiatric facility.

During to records obtained by the Times, another judge barred him from purchasing, possessing or transporting firearms; Edwards agreed to voluntary admission for inpatient treatment for 72 hours, unless released earlier. He also was advised that his gun rights had been revoked unless restored by a court. The newspaper's reporting found no evidence that Edwards' had petitioned to restore those rights.

The State Police's background investigator missed the mental health order when querying Edwards' criminal history because he used the incorrect coding, Settle said.

"Our internal investigation ;indicates that this is the only instance where an applicant was unknowingly employed with a disqualifier," Settle wrote, ascribing Edwards' case to "human error" and "an isolated incident."

A background investigator

But Settle also wrote that Edwards told an examiner before his pre-polygraph interview "that he had voluntarily checked into a mental health facility in 2016." A voluntary admission was not disqualifying at that stage of the application process, he wrote. "However, this would have been an opportunity for clarification."

Settle states in the letter that Edwards' completed background investigation was reviewed and approved "by four levels of supervision." He added that there was no way for those reviewers to have knowledge of Edwards' mental health history, given the erroneous background check.

All of which shoots to hell the notion that Edwards fell though the cracks entirely because of one human's error. This was a systemic failure. Any process that lacks a fail safe in the event of one person's error is too tenuous for comfort.

"Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, said last month that there weren’t 'any indicators of concern' that surfaced during Edwards 'extensive' hiring process. But the records reviewed by The Times show the agency had at least some indication of Edwards’ mental health struggles," the Times reported.

parents Days later, Edwards would travel to California to see an he acknowledged during his hiring process -- somehow was still hired by the Virginia State Police

Hired not by one, but two police agencies.

If one “human error” can cascade into a calamity of these proportions, it’s less a symptom of an isolated failure than a systemic one. Four supervisors signed off on the error that led to his hire.

I don’t work in law enforcement, but even my initial cursory reading of this tragedy raised obvious questions: Why would he leave the State Police after a mere nine months to work in Washington County? That’s a counterintuitive career trajectory.

These are investigatory agencies that failed at their core mission.

Unclear whether he should have even possessed a firearm.

A psychological profile should be an integral part of any police hire. Our communities can’t be protected or served by psychopaths or sociopaths.

The implications of this case go beyond Virginia and California.

Anyone who witnessed the murder of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, or has seen the recent death in custody of Washington D.C. high school teacher who died of cardiac arrest after being tased repeatedly by Los Angeles police after a traffic accident. As he lay prone, he pleaded for police to stop, saying, “They’re trying to George Floyd me."

Anyone who watches the overzealous use of the taser in Los Angeles, or the callous brutality that occurred in Minneapolis, would have to wonder about the mental and emotional health of the officers at the scene. If the background screenings and mental health evaluations are as woefully inadequate as those that took place before the hiring of Edwards, heaven help us.