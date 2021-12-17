Williams: Republican Hanover County will be getting expanded internet, thanks largely to Democrats.

The good news called for a gesture of bipartisan bonhomie. But today’s politics won’t allow that sort of thing.
Hanover County is that much closer to getting much-needed high-speed internet following Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement that it would receive a $14 million grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, created in 2017 under then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
With an additional $14.9 million in American Rescue Plan funding and matching funds from private sector investors All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, largely rural Hanover is poised to expand broadband service to nearly 6,200 residents and businesses without sufficient internet access.
This is government at its best, moving to provide services to the underserved.
It’s worth noting here that Northam and McAuliffe are Democrats; Hanover is a county where 2 out of 3 people at the polls typically vote Republican. Only one Democrat sits on its Board of Supervisors.
The American Rescue Plan was a $1.9 trillion economic package by President Joe Biden to combat the economic and health impacts of the pandemic. It was supported by no Republicans in Congress. But Republicans have no problem using this money once it becomes available, which should tell you it’s not about the merits of the project.
Once the contracts are signed and the funding becomes available, construction on Hanover’s broadband infrastructure is slated to start in fall 2022.
“We told the citizens how we would leverage existing dollars in order to compete for grant money, and today we can announce that the plan presented to the citizens was a success — as evidenced by the grant award,” Hanover board chairman Sean Davis said in a county news release.
“We as a Board are grateful to the citizens who helped build this plan and to all the folks who will now begin the work of bringing Broadband access to our rural areas. On behalf of your Board of Supervisors, I thank you all.”
This broadband plan would not have existed without the support of Democrats. But very little is made of this, if anything at all.
Some of the same Democrats who are working to deliver the promise of expanded internet to places like Hanover have been featured on unflattering signs along Hanover roadways.
The signs that occasionally mar Hanover’s rural vistas suggest, at times in cartoonish fashion, that Democrats or liberals are not so much political opponents as enemies to be ridiculed or reviled.
Recently, according to several residents, one sign along Route 33 picked up on the peculiar phenomenon in which the chant “Let’s Go Brandon” has become code for a profane anti-Biden chant.
No one I’m aware of in Hanover contested the need for internet infrastructure. The fact is, rural localities in Virginia have been left behind when it comes to technology, and are similarly being assisted with grants by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative. This is how government is supposed to function, if you actually view government as an entity that provides what the private sector would be unwilling or unable to provide on its own.
Elections are partisan. But in times of need, elected officials are supposed to represent those who voted for them and those who didn’t.
When a historically deadly tornado strikes in a red state, as was recently the case in Kentucky, a U.S. president facilitates financial aid and offers moral support on the ground.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., reasonably wanted that help as soon as possible.
“The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed. I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state,” Paul wrote in a Dec. 11 letter to Biden.
No compassionate person would deny such aid, but Paul has made a habit of it. He has voted against disaster relief for Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico in the wake of devastating hurricanes.
In today’s politics, aid is perfectly valid unless it happens to be going to someone else. But aid is the purest expression of politics. To the extent those without are lifted, everyone benefits.
Our politics is performative, and increasingly, a caricature of the democratic process. One party appears to have declared war on democracy itself.
Too much vitriol is spent on imaginary issues; too little care on tangible matters that actually affect our quality of life. Consider how much real good could be achieved if elected officials thought less politically and more pragmatically on behalf of their constituents.
In that regard, these real steps to expand internet service in Hanover are a victory for bipartisan action.
It would have been nice if that had been acknowledged and celebrated.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW