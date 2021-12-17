Williams: Republican Hanover County will be getting expanded internet, thanks largely to Democrats.

No one I’m aware of in Hanover contested the need for internet infrastructure. The fact is, rural localities in Virginia have been left behind when it comes to technology, and are similarly being assisted with grants by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative. This is how government is supposed to function, if you actually view government as an entity that provides what the private sector would be unwilling or unable to provide on its own.

Elections are partisan. But in times of need, elected officials are supposed to represent those who voted for them and those who didn’t.

When a historically deadly tornado strikes in a red state, as was recently the case in Kentucky, a U.S. president facilitates financial aid and offers moral support on the ground.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., reasonably wanted that help as soon as possible.

“The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed. I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state,” Paul wrote in a Dec. 11 letter to Biden.