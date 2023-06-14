Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in decrying a “two-tiered justice system,” is both late and off the mark in his observation.

That bifurcation has existed since the birth of our nation, long before former president Donald Trump arrogantly forced the hand of a system designed to give him utter deference.

But here is Youngkin, joining legions of fellow Republicans in lamenting the 37-count felony indictment of Trump that alleges the mishandling of classified documents.

Political survival in the age of Trumpism demands such reality-shattering fealty.

“These charges are unprecedented and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” Youngkin said in a tweet.

He concluded: “Regardless of your party, this undermines faith in our judicial system at exactly the time when we should be working to restore that trust.”

The false victimhood of Trump is infuriating to victims and survivors who have experienced actual injustice in the courtroom or extrajudicial abuse or execution at the hands of police. The criminal justice system’s disparately harsh treatment of Black and Hispanic Americans has been thoroughly documented. But the social justice movement that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has been turned on its head.

Donald Trump, in the fever swamp of the U.S. political right, now lies with the knee of the U.S. criminal justice system on his neck.

It is a sad day for our country when an entire political party remains in thrall to a man intent on crashing America’s venerable institutions into a cliff. And it is a dreadful day when lawmakers, who should know better, argue that Trump should somehow be above the law because he is running for president.

The sudden animus toward the FBI as an abusive, overreaching agency is also curiously timed.

The FBI’s Counter Intelligence Program — dubbed COINTELPRO — was notorious for its illegal surveillance of U.S. activists and organizations it deemed subversive. The list included feminists, environmental organizations, Native American and Mexican American groups, the Nation of Islam, the Black Panther Party and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whom the agency attempted to blackmail into suicide.

Where were the cries to defund the FBI back then?

When social justice protesters said “defund the police,” it was considered heretical and dangerous. But now that Trump has been indicted for behavior that would have already landed the rest of us behind bars, Republican congresspersons are calling for the defunding of the FBI.

Kari Lake, the election denier whose unsuccessful candidacy for governor of Arizona was endorsed by Youngkin, was quoted in this article saying: “If you want to get to President Trump, you are going to have to go through me, and you are going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me. And I’m going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.”

But even in this environment, the Youngkin administration is falling all over itself to outbid Maryland as home to a new FBI headquarters — yet another example of how cynical and disingenuous the response to Trump’s indictment has been.

The people who continue to support Trump have forfeited the right to mouth platitudes about “law and order.” An entire political party remains hostage to a cult of personality. Its presidential aspirants are imbibing what must be a bitter, emasculating Kool-Aid. How can you state a compelling case for your candidacy when your party is defined by Trump’s legal issues?

When former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway first used the term “alternative facts,” we had a good laugh at the oxymoron. We should have recognized it for what it was: a concerted political strategy to reshape reality itself.

Today, the gaslighting continues. This is what happens when a political party is defined by one man’s attempt to cling to power by any means necessary.

Founders such as former president John Adams aspired to create “a government of laws and not of men.” Revolutionary patriot Thomas Paine wrote, “in America the law is King. For as in absolute governments the King is law, so in free countries the law ought to be King; and there ought to be no other.”

Adams and Paine would no doubt view this as a sad day in the nation they helped shape. Trump’s supporters would make him the law.

Someday, if we are fortunate, there will be an accounting for those who aided and abetted the shredding of the rule of law, and for those who repeated the lie at a moment that demanded truth.

Until then, Trump is not the victim of that “two-tiered justice system.”

America is.