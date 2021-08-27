Williams: The appointment of Richmond's CAO should reflect the city's stated mission of equity and inclusion.

Mayor Levar Stoney's permanent choice as the city's top administrator would not be Richmond's first unorthodox choice in that role. Calvin Jamison -- apparently the last city manager Richmond will ever have -- fit the bill.
Jamison, like Lincoln Saunders, had a job history not terribly relevant to running a municipality.
He had been a corporate director of human resources development, an assistant director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action at one university, and an assistant to the president at another school.
Saunders -- tabbed as Richmond's interim CAO last December following a medical emergency to interim CAO Lenora Reid -- had previously worked as Stoney's chief of staff, as a policy advisor to Gov. Terry McAuliffe and as finance director of the Democratic Party of Virginia.
In November 1998, I described the Jamison hiring as a "huge gamble."
"Richmond appears well on its way to turning things around," I wrote. "But the city hasn't reached the point where it can afford to train its chief executive on the job."
Indeed. Several years later, former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder branded Richmond city government as a "cesspool of corruption and inefficiency." Voters scrapped the council-manager form of government in favor of our current strong mayor system.
But on-the-job training of the city's chief executives appears on its way to becoming the norm.
The City Charter says the CAO "shall be chosen solely on the basis of his/her executive and administrative qualifications, with special reference to his/her actual experience in or knowledge of accepted practice with respect to the duties of his/her office."
Stoney says Saunders has proven during his interim stint that he's up to the task of replacing Reid, who is retiring Sept. 1.
"I went with Mr. Saunders because essentially he's been interviewing for the job the past nine months," Stoney said Thursday.
Saunders has steered the city through a pandemic and a difficult budget season, Stoney said. "I think he's done a helluva job."
The mayor had a final thought on the matter.
"Having someone you know and trust who has already demonstrated the ability to do the most important job in the city under the most difficult circumstances is not a drawback. It’s a strength. This is what I’ve learned after a term under my belt. Chemistry and loyalty matters."
The previous occupant of the White House placed a high premium on loyalty. We see where that got us. The chief loyalty of any government employee, from the White House to Public Works, needs to be to the citizens they serve.
There are greater principles to consider before Richmond City Council signs off on Saunders in September.
Let's not forget how Reid got her interim job: the scandal involving her predecessor, Selena Cuffee-Glenn.
Stoney fired her after an inspector general investigation found that five of her relatives received jobs in city departments she oversaw. Cuffee-Glenn's daughter was hired to a position with no public search, at a rate of pay exceeding that of virtually every city employee with the same title.
And now, with no public search, Stoney is poised to permanently elevate Saunders.
This is how systems of inequity work.
How many people with a similar dearth of experience who are not friends and close associates of the mayor would have the privilege of an audition for this top job?
This administration talks a lot about equity and inclusion. But the way this is being handled is the opposite of equity and inclusion.
Yes, even relatively young Millennials can be seduced by the old boy network. Every ism -- racism, sexism, cronyism -- features the bypassing of transparency and expanded opportunity in favor of insularity and partiality.
City Hall staffers are aware of Saunders' close relationship with the mayor. Subordinates might view Saunders as Stoney's "yes man" or be disinclined to push back against the inexperienced CAO for fear of retaliation.
Stoney is flexing his muscle as a strong mayor in exercising his prerogative to appoint a CAO. With 3 1/2 years left in his second term, he's in a hurry to enact an agenda. He says Saunders is the best man to carry it out.
But if Saunders is as good as advertised, why not insert him in a nationwide competition for the job? That exercise might turn up a sharp and seasoned outsider with fresh ideas for Richmond -- or sharpen the interim CAO's skills and further prove his mettle.
To suggest, as Stoney has, that Richmond cannot do better than a relative novice defies credulity and reduces the top administrative post in our city of 227,000 to an entry-level job.
When an appointment becomes political and personal, rather than professional, equity is sacrificed at the altar of expediency.
