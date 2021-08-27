Williams: The appointment of Richmond's CAO should reflect the city's stated mission of equity and inclusion.

But on-the-job training of the city's chief executives appears on its way to becoming the norm.

The City Charter says the CAO "shall be chosen solely on the basis of his/her executive and administrative qualifications, with special reference to his/her actual experience in or knowledge of accepted practice with respect to the duties of his/her office."

Stoney says Saunders has proven during his interim stint that he's up to the task of replacing Reid, who is retiring Sept. 1.

"I went with Mr. Saunders because essentially he's been interviewing for the job the past nine months," Stoney said Thursday.

Saunders has steered the city through a pandemic and a difficult budget season, Stoney said. "I think he's done a helluva job."

The mayor had a final thought on the matter.

"Having someone you know and trust who has already demonstrated the ability to do the most important job in the city under the most difficult circumstances is not a drawback. It’s a strength. This is what I’ve learned after a term under my belt. Chemistry and loyalty matters."