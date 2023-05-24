Born out of a meeting of 13 formerly enslaved men following the midnight of Reconstruction and dawn of Jim Crow, The Richmond Planet’s legacy endures as a trustworthy chronicle of African American struggle and triumph.

And now, more than 140 years after its founding, the historic publication will gain additional mileage on the motor vehicles of Virginians through a specialized license plate commemorating it.

Pre-ordered Richmond Planet plates have been processed since May 18, with motorists slated to receive them within two weeks via mail. Everyone else should be able to order the plates online or at a Department of Motor Vehicles office within 30 days, says Reginald Carter, the Tappahannock native who is the visionary behind the project.

The plate is a golden brown hue redolent of aged newsprint. “I wanted it to look like oxidized paper,” Carter said of the gradient, texturized background. Newspaper pages lie at the center of the design, beneath the space in which a license plate number is placed. Above this space are the standard blue VIRGINIA letters; beneath those, the masthead of The Richmond Planet.

At the left is the newspaper’s logo — a dark brown arm with a powerfully flexed bicep. Missing from that historic logo is the lightning emanating from the clinched fist. The bolts symbolized the newspaper’s legendary editor-in-chief, John Mitchell Jr., described by another Black newspaper as a man who “hurled the thunderbolts of truth into the ranks of the wicked.” Sadly, the lightning would have encroached upon space DMV reserves for the month decal on the plate.

At the bottom right of the tag is a unique touch: a QR code that, when scanned, directs users to a 27-minute PBS documentary on Mitchell and his publication, “Birth of a Planet — Richmond on Paper.”

John Mitchell Jr., who also founded a bank and sat on Richmond City Council, died in 1929.

The Afro-American newspaper group purchased the Richmond Planet in 1938 and changed its name to the Richmond Afro-American and Richmond Planet, which closed in 1996.

“You can’t tell Virginia’s story without telling John Mitchell and The Richmond Planet’s story, just like you can’t tell American history without telling Black history,” Carter said. The plate was his way of educating the masses on the “Fighting Editor,” who prophesized the folly of erecting monuments to Confederates, led a boycott that bankrupted Richmond’s segregated streetcar line and famously traveled, armed, to the scene of a Charlotte County lynching following a threat to his life that included a piece of rope.

Carter became interested in creating the plate after utilizing The Richmond Planet during research for a historical marker commemorating the 1896 lynching of Tom Washington in Essex County.

Mitchell’s great great nephew, Cary Mitchell, saw a post on social media about the project and connected with Carter, giving his family’s endorsement. Tragically, Cary Mitchell, a renowned clothing designer in Charlotte, North Carolina, died in April 2022.

His siblings, John and Ida Mitchell, served as consultants to Carter.

“As a family we’re excited. We’re excited for Richmond,” Ida Mitchell said during a recent interview with her, John Mitchell and Carter at a local cafe. And here, she got emotional at the memory of her late brother.

“It really fills me up. Cary was the one who connected with him. And you remind me so much of him,” she told Carter. “You get an idea and you run with it. And he stuck to it. He allowed us to support him.”

This being Virginia, the plate encountered some headwinds of resistance from people complaining to DMV about the design.

“This man helped a 15 yr get a lesser sentence for raping a girl. The death penalty was the sentence for rape back then and even white men would get hung for it....I personally have been raped and hearing about this man getting a license plate is outrageous,” one person wrote.

“It’s obvious to more than just me that this plate is offensive and racist because everything about this symbol screams black power. If I have to start collecting signatures to have it removed then that’s what I will do.”

The incident in question, raised in the documentary, involved Mitchell’s intervention in the case of Simon Walker, a 15-year-old boy accused of raping a young white woman in Chesterfield County in 1889. Maintaining that it would be “a disgrace to the Commonwealth” to hang a boy of that age, Mitchell eventually persuaded Virginia Gov. Fitzhugh Lee to commute Walker’s death sentence to 20 years in prison.

And here, it must be said: Feeling threatened at an image of a flexed Black bicep is as silly as feeling outrage at the statement that Black lives matter. And throughout Virginia history, the death penalty for rape was a punishment almost exclusively reserved for Black men.

“In the newspaper, the arm is about the strength of the community — it’s like Reconstruction state of mind,” John Mitchell said. “They were ready to do everything. It’s not the Black power symbol, it’s about strength.”

Or as Carter said, “It’s a flexed bicep, not a clinched fist. I think that there’s a clear distinction there. And for me, this is not Reginald’s design, this is not John’s design — this is the masthead of the Richmond Planet. ... That’s why I chose the flexed bicep.”

“It’s not meant to be divisive. It’s meant to be inclusive for any and everyone who celebrates Black excellence. That’s my message.”

Carter’s plate needed 450 preorders and approval by the General Assembly and the governor. The final product is different from what Carter and Ricky Parker’s Dream for Purpose marketing firm conceptualized. But he compromised on the design in collaboration with members of the Mitchell family and Richmond creatives.

To see his dream come to life is “surreal” for Carter.

“I will say, until I see one on the road and I don’t know that individual, I think that’s when it’s going to hit me,” he said.

“I couldn’t have imagined it to come out this way. This wasn’t even in the realm of possibility. ... Everyone kind of came and helped me bring this to fruition. That’s why I dubbed it ‘The People’s Plate.’”