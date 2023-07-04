Between the Supreme Court of America and the governor of Florida, it has been a cruel summer for LGBTQ people.

Last Friday, the conservative majority on the court ruled that an evangelical Christian graphic designer in Colorado, Lorie Smith, could refuse to work on same-sex weddings. I can only imagine how this ruling might embolden others to weaponize religion as a justification for discrimination or oppression — a tactic as old as America itself.

Orlando. Florida. The state DeSantis governs.

"To wrap up 'Pride Month,' let's hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it," reads the sardonic tweet by DeSantis War Room above the video, which flashes an image of Trump holding a rainbow Pride flag, footage of him speaking in support of transgender Caitlyn Jenner using the bathroom of her choice at Trump Tower, and embracing the inclusion of transgender women in the Miss Universe beauty pageant he once ran. And then, to pounding music, it flashes DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ policies — presumably intended as a heroic contrast.

The DeSantis campaign, after bipartisan criticism, doubled down on its opposition to federal recognition of Pride Month with the same context-free insipidness in which folks complain about Black History Month and the NAACP. "We wouldn't support a month to celebrate straight people for sexual orientation, either. ... It's unnecessary, divisive, pandering. In a country as vast and diverse as the USA, identity politics is poison."

DeSantis, in his dangerous hatemongering, is pandering to the nation's worst impulses. Or as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay cabinet secretary, said: "I just don't understand the mentality of somebody who gets up in the morning thinking that he's going to prove his worth by competing over who can make life hardest for a hard-hit community that is already so vulnerable in America."

But that mentality has substantial support in a nation that, as a friend put it, sits on the knife's edge. America, as it celebrates its 247th birthday, is in an identity crisis that transcends politics. Do we want to aspire to be truly great or be mired down in hate?

Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia, said in an email Monday that her organization is "deeply disappointed" in the Supreme Court's decision in the Colorado case.

The impact of the ruling is limited, she said. "But we know that this will be deeply felt by so many in our communities — especially at a time when LGBTQ+ rights have relentlessly been under attack across the country. Our communities are feeling vulnerable, and Friday’s ruling only further heightens those concerns.

"We must remain vigilant and dedicated to the work of equity," she said. "We cannot count on the courts alone to safeguard our rights and address inequities. We all have a responsibility to be a part of building a better world. ... We are not powerless at this moment."

I ask you today: What, to all of us, is the Fourth of July?

Rahaman urged Virginians to stand with LGBTQ+ community members "and affirm our values of inclusion and welcome," and for the business community to speak up in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Sadly, we can't count on governors such as DeSantis and Virginia's own Glenn Youngkin to work toward equity, diversity and inclusion, concepts the political right has declared war on. It's easy for many of us to feel powerless and angry.

Washington Mystics basketball player Natasha Cloud, who is gay, experienced backlash on Twitter after expressing her anger over the Supreme Court's rulings against race-based affirmative action in college admissions, as well as the Lorie Smith case.

"Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times," she tweeted.

After being told to move to China or Russia, Cloud responded: "I’m blessed to travel the world for my career. I’ve been in plenty of countries that I would have my human rights, healthcare, free/assisted schooling, don’t have to fear mass shootings or white supremacists, don’t have to be concerned about the highest maternal mortality rates.

"Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING."

Telling Cloud to shut up and dribble misses the point. To love America is to interrogate it, critique it and demand that it do better instead of mindlessly trumpeting its greatness. The time has come to justify our pride in America. And no, the solution to our nation's problems is not to punch down on the least of us. Public policy should not be a cruelty Olympics.

At some moment, between the cookout, the flag-waving and the fireworks, consider how America is treating its most marginalized. And resolve to make this a nation we all can feel proud of.

