An action at a mid-May meeting of the Richmond City Council showed how the worm has turned against social justice, locally and nationally, three years after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

State monies that had been originally been earmarked by the state legislature for “community-based gun violence prevention programming" were being budgeted for on 120 ballistic shields for the Richmond Police Department. Attorney General Jason Miyares' office designated the money for “equipment, new program implementation, training, or existing program enhancement" -- another example of how changing political winds had slackened the sails of the social justice movement.

"The 2020 movement was rooted in a demand for social transformation that was real, and the current backlash is a recognition of that fact. The opposition to addressing inequalities and injustices is strong, as is support for traditional hierarchies that empower White, heterosexual, cisgender men."

Here's the thing, though. I Nixon won because he and his strategists broke up the Democratic coalition and built a new majority coalition. He recognized that a new White electoral majority could be built by weaponizing the political gains of Black people and by rebranding and sanitizing white supremacist politics. This was a tangible and structural accomplishment.

"What's happening right now is different. The majority of the country--an interracial coalition that includes a lot of White people--support multiracial democracy. This was reflected in the 2020 protests, which brought people into the streets in unprecedented numbers. It is reflected in elections of 2020 and since, and would be more reflective if not for the destruction of the Voting Rights Act and massive efforts to restrict voting rights by Republicans. I don't believe there has ever been a time in U.S. history in which a larger percentage of Americans supported building a true multi-racial democracy and moving past our foundational and current status quo, which is white supremacy. What Republicans are doing right now is not building a new majority that can withstand these pressures; instead, they are doubling down on their shrinking coalition and utilizing increasingly extreme and unpopular measures to galvanize and motivate that coalition. It is clear that Republican leaders will embrace anti-democratic means to maintain power until there is no more democracy."

So to me the better historical analogy to what we are seeing today is the backlash to Brown v Board. Broad forces--the Great Migration, the transformation of the Democratic Party under FDR (in part because of Black voting strength created by the migration), the mechanization of cotton picking, the embarrassment of Jim Crow in a Cold War context, the fight against Nazism during WWII, the organizing work of the NAACP in the 1940s, etc--created a set of conditions in which Jim Crow became vulnerable. The federal government's and the Supreme Court's move toward civil rights reform generated an ugly "massive resistance." As devastating as that resistance was, it was a resistance fought from a position of weakness rather than strength. And it was defeated by the civil rights movement that did what no reform politician was able to accomplish.

When people are banning books and trying to suppress the free expression of the truth, they are losing the argument. We are in an incredibly dangerous moment right now because the people with the losing argument wield enormous power and are willing to break things to maintain power. But we are also in a moment of opportunity if we can mobilize against this threat. I'm fearful that we will descend into authoritarian rule. But the conditions are also there for what Rev. Barber calls the "third reconstruction." The story is being written right now, and if the majority pulls together and fights it will win.

What does it say about America's willingness to progress on social issues? To me it indicates that social justice does not move in a straight line. We have made progress in moments--not because we are building a "more perfect union," as Barack Obama famously argued, but because people (Black people, and particularly Black women always at the front) worked and fought and died for it. Slavery was destroyed by these efforts. Jim Crow was destroyed. But these efforts have always been pushed back by those committed to the status quo and the fundamental structure of our society--racial capitalism--has been maintained. New caste systems have emerged out of the ashes of the old. The extent that we move toward justice depends on the type of struggle we are witnessing play out right now. Those with power and privilege never have a willingness to "progress on social issues" in a way that is meaningful. They do so only when the status quo becomes untenable, only when the ground shifts through the combined efforts of revolutionaries and reformers and persuadable moderates. History moves as a result of this push and pull.