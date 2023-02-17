It's no coincidence that governors such as Glenn Youngkin have spent February's Black History Month pushing back against Black history.

It should be clear by now that this is a concerted strategy by ambitious Republican politicians, probably tested and trotted out by some right-wing think tank, to score points with their base. The strategy is simple: Any critique of systemic racism that hits too close to home is attacked as "political." But this attempt to micromanage America's education is sending an unmistakable message that Black thought requires a white politician's seal of approval.

Which brings us to the Virginia Education Association's Black Lives Matter at School Toolkit, and Youngkin's response to it.

“The Administration will not support a teachers union’s attempts to prop up a politically driven curriculum toolkit which contains tenets that go beyond teaching history, lesson plans, and operates as a political manual for the next generation of Virginia’s students,” the governor's spokesperson, Macauley Porter, said in an email to Times-Dispatch reporter Anna Bryson.

“Virginia’s schools will continue to teach all history — the good and the bad.”

The governor doth protest too much, methinks.

The attempt by governors such as Youngkin and Florida's Ron DeSantis to control or suppress what gets taught in the classroom are the epitome of white supremacy. If you want to appear to be racist, set your hair on fire every time you see or hear the phrase "Black Lives Matter."

In describing the toolkit as an attempt at "politically driven curriculum," Youngkin is projecting.

His administration's attempted remake of the state's K-12 social studies standards is rife with the fingerprints of conservative standard bearers, from William Bennett, the education secretary under former President Ronald Reagan, to University of Virginia professor James W. Ceaser, formerly a staff member at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Among the conservative advocates enlisted for the Virginia draft was Michigan's Hillsdale College, a Christian college headed by Larry Arnn, who chaired a committee established by then-President Donald Trump to support what he called "patriotic education," and the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative education policy think tank

The Louisiana Department of Education, a curious choice, was also brought into the mix.

Louisiana's K-12 education is a perennial bottom feeder in national rankings, well below Virginia. But the state was Top Ten in one ranking: The Heritage Foundation's "Education Freedom Report Card." The state earned its highest marks for "regulatory freedom," which certainly sounds more about politics than anything that might actually enhance learning.

All of this suggest the administration's politically driven efforts to make a sharp turn in Virginia's history curriculum. Which is how the administration, at one point, came up with a draft that added references to Reagan but made no mention of former President Barack Obama, and called Native Americans, the indigenous population of what would become this country, "America's first immigrants."

As the National Education Association has proclaimed, “The goal of Black Lives Matter at School is to spark

an ongoing movement of critical reflection and honest conversation and impactful actions in school

communities for people of all ages to engage with issues of racial justice”1

.