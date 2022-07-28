Win the video application process with these helpful tips

COVID-19 is changing the way we do a lot of things, and the application process is no exception. Now that you can no longer rely on face-to-face networking or traditional interviews, it’s important to make a good first impression without relying on direct interactions.

Video applications are becoming more popular than ever as businesses aim to get an idea of who their prospective employees really are before they ever step foot in the interview room. This tool is not only convenient for the interviewer, it helps everyone stay home safe. While most people are uncomfortable with the thought of seeing themselves on film, especially in front of a potential employer, a few simple steps can ensure that you not only come across professionally, but let your personality shine and land the interview you're applying for thanks to a strong video application.

Plan accordingly

An application is not the time to wing what you're going to say. Take the time to research the company and job description, so that you can appropriately plan what you are going to say ahead of time. A little preparation can make all the difference in appearing knowledgeable instead of foolish.

Practice makes perfect

Writing down and rehearsing what you are going to say before you start recording will ensure that you sound confident and prepared. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Be familiar with your notes, but don't read from a script. Make sure that you are speaking clearly and slowly, taking the time to enunciate every word. Don't focus solely on your resume. This is your chance to be creative and let your personality shine, so take the opportunity to go into more vivid detail about your strengths and experience.

Choose the right location

Pick a neat, quiet setting with minimal distractions to film. You want the focus of the application to be you, not the background noise or others around you.

Watch your video

After you record yourself, sit down with a friend and watch your video together. Be sure to take notes on any mistakes, distractions, or weaknesses you notice, so you can work to improve them.

Reshoot if necessary

If your first video is full of careless mistakes or subtle distractions, take the time to make another one until you are confident that your application is a strong representation of who you are as an employee.