Winter precipitation

During this time of year, a storm system can produce several types of precipitation. The type of precipitation that reaches the ground depends on a number of variables including the temperature within the cloud layer, the depth of any warm layer, and the surface temperature.

During the winter, temperatures aloft are typically cold enough to support ice crystals, so precipitation begins its life cycle as a snowflake.

In most cases, temperatures warm with decreasing altitude.

Rain

Snow melts and does not refreeze.

Rain: If the entire layer below the cloud is above 32°F, the snowflakes will melt into rain.

Freezing Rain

Snow melts and refreezes on contact with the surface, forming a sheet of ice.

Freezing rain: Sometimes, there is a layer of warm air near the surface. The snowflakes will melt once they reach this area. If the warm layer is thick, the newly melted raindrops will not have time to refreeze before reaching the ground.