During this time of year, a storm system can produce several types of precipitation. The type of precipitation that reaches the ground depends on a number of variables including the temperature within the cloud layer, the depth of any warm layer, and the surface temperature.

During the winter, temperatures aloft are typically cold enough to support ice crystals, so precipitation begins its life cycle as a snowflake.

In most cases, temperatures warm with decreasing altitude.

Rain

Snow melts and does not refreeze.

Rain: If the entire layer below the cloud is above 32°F, the snowflakes will melt into rain.

Freezing Rain

Snow melts and refreezes on contact with the surface, forming a sheet of ice.

Freezing rain: Sometimes, there is a layer of warm air near the surface. The snowflakes will melt once they reach this area. If the warm layer is thick, the newly melted raindrops will not have time to refreeze before reaching the ground.

However, if the surface temperature is at or below 32°F, the rain will freeze on contact and create a layer of ice. This is known as freezing rain, and is one of the most hazardous types of precipitation during the winter months.

Sleet

Snow melts and refreezes before reaching the surface, forming ice pellets.

Sleet: If the warm layer is shallow, the snow will melt on its way to the ground. But as the newly melted raindrops fall into the layer of cold air closer to the surface, they will refreeze into ice pellets known as sleet.

A large amount of sleet is rare, as it usually transitions to freezing rain or rain within a relatively short period of time.

Snow

Snowflakes never melt.

Snow: If the entire layer of the atmosphere is below 32°F, the snowflakes will not melt.

Winter precipitation averages by state

The map below shows the average precipitation totals for the months of December, January and February from 1901 to 2000. The precipitation includes rain plus the liquid equivalent of ice and snow. The values are measured in inches.

Statewide averages of winter precipitation range from a high of 17.31 inches in Washington to a low of 1.44 inches in North Dakota.

1943 Richmond ice storm

An extreme ice storm hit Richmond from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 1943. At the time, officials called it this area’s worst ice storm in at least 50 years. Though it was called a “sleet storm,” it was actually a freezing rain event.

Early on Jan. 27, a shallow layer of freezing air fell over Virginia while warm air from the Gulf of Mexico continued to flow overhead. Some raindrops refroze into sleet when they hit the ground, but most froze on contact with trees and elevated surfaces.

Trees and utility poles fell while power lines sagged under the weight of 1 inch of ice. The statewide cost of cleanup and power restoration was $1 million at the time.

Snowfall extremes in Virginia

The map below shows the three-day snow totals from each county in Virginia through January 2022. The values are measured in inches. Madison County saw the highest three-day snowfall of 49 inches in January 1996.

Record three-day snow totals in the Richmond region