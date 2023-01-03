wire tease

Nation & World A8
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer war robots
Tony Bennett is closing in on Terry Holland's program record of 326 coaching victories.
A spokesperson for the university did not know how many applicants received erroneous emails and did not identify the source of the error.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field Monday night and was administered CPR before being driven to a hospital. Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended for the night.
Former VCU basketball star Willie Taylor, a two-time All-CAA player at the turn of the century, died Saturday. He was 42.
Travis Aaron Ball has had a difficult time adjusting to prison since he was sentenced four years ago to serve 36 years for the 2017 murder of …
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has evacuated the downtown apartment tower it took control of last week after a broken water …
Goochland County Fire-Rescue located the body of a missing 70-year-old Powhatan County woman in the James River on Wednesday.
This is an opinion column from The Times-Dispatch opinion section.
Browns 24, Commanders 10. Another lost season in Washington.
Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a Henrico County home.
