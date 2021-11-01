With pitchers fried, Braves turn to Fried to win World Series

Fried excelled in going 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA during the regular season and was sharp against Milwaukee in the NL Division Series and the opener of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But he hasn’t looked anything like that lately.

With a chance to send the Braves to the World Series, and pitching in front of family and friends at Dodger Stadium, he got tagged for five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings of Game 5.

He wasn’t any better in Game 2 at Houston last Wednesday, allowing six runs and seven hits in five innings.

“I think he’s been off a little bit the last couple times, hasn’t been himself,” Snitker said.

“I expect to see Max on top of his game tomorrow. I expect that every time he goes out. I mean, this guy probably, since the All-Star break, is one of the best pitchers in the game. So that’s kind of the version of Max that I expect to see tomorrow,” Snitker said of Fried, who was 8-2 with a 1.74 ERA in the second half of the season.

If it goes to Game 7, Ian Anderson would start for Atlanta. He pitched five hitless innings, then was pulled from his start in Game 3 Friday night.

“We’re in a good spot right now with Ian on tap,” Snitker said.