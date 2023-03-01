Kyle Teel is already feeling the benefits of the 10 to 15 pounds he added to his frame since last season, he said.

And his upgraded sturdiness was part of the difference in Virginia’s 3-0 win over VMI on Tuesday. In a third-inning at bat with two outs and the bases loaded, Teel swung at a fastball in on his hands and dumped it softly into center field for a two-run single.

“I muscled it into the outfield,” he said. “If you don’t have the strength on you, you’re not going to muscle it over [the infield], so strength plays a big part in this game.”

The Cavaliers’ junior catcher provided breathing room for the Hoos, too, when he clobbered an opposite field RBI double over the left fielder’s head in the seventh inning to finish 2 for 4 with three RBI. It was his fourth multi-hit performance this season as he’s hit safely in seven of the first eight games for UVa (8-0).

Teel is batting .481 with two homers, two doubles and nine RBI. He’s only struck out once, and the batting average, albeit in a small sample size, is way up from the .276 mark he hit last year.

He credits his increased strength, which aids his durability behind the plate, too, for the scorching start to the campaign.

In order to achieve the necessary gains he made this past offseason, Teel said, he hit daily with his father Garett Teel — a former draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers and ex-coach in the organization who now owns a baseball training center in New Jersey — in addition to a tough, regimented weight-lifting routine and “a lot of eating.”

But this wasn’t the usual, cliché diet of grilled chicken, broccoli and protein shakes many athletes trying to reach their peak physical condition will swear by and brag about sticking to.

Kyle Teel scoffs down meals that would make Babe Ruth proud.

Teel’s Godfather is Roger Schnorrbusch, who is better known as ‘The Deli Guy‘ — the owner of Park Wood Deli in Ridgewood, N.J and a national viral video star for the sandwiches he makes on camera and serves to his customers.

“He’s been taking good care of me and was getting me food every single day,” Teel said.

Park Wood Deli’s menu is a salivating array of sandwiches, in which some are named for local sports teams and icons. The restaurant has one called the New York Giant, which features sliced filet mignon, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions and horseradish cream. And one of The Deli Guy’s videos shows him crafting the Polar Bear — roast beef, turkey, maple ham, Swiss cheese, cheddar, coleslaw and Russian dressing on semolina bread — in honor of New York Mets star Pete Alonso.

‘The Deli Guy’ shows himself in video clips with former Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Alonso.

Teel’s go-to is the New York Jet, he said.

“A buffalo chicken sandwich with ranch and they’ve got the fresh mutz-a-rell,” Teel said as he articulated every bit of “mozzarella” like someone from New Jersey should, “and they make it nice and hot, and it’s really good.”

In Charlottesville, Teel cannot access his favorite sandwich shop, but he said he is eating plenty of Chipotle and Five Guys to keep his weight up and keep swinging the way he has to begin the season. He’s listed at 190 pounds on the Cavaliers’ roster.

“It’s just about doing the little things every day and working hard. That’s it,” Teel said.

Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor said he thinks Teel is swinging the bat better than he did last spring.

That’s important in a critical year, too, for Teel, who is MLB.com’s 28th best prospect and second-highest rated catching prospect for this summer’s MLB Draft.

“He’s spraying the ball to all fields,” O’Connor said, “and he’s mature and taking a nice approach to the plate every time up there and when you do that on a consistent basis, you’re going to be rewarded for it, and he is.”