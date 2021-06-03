Wizards' season over, focus turns to Beal's future

“For me, I think we just best put ourselves in a position to win. We made do with what we had at times . . . We gave ourselves a chance at the end of the year. We obviously still need to get better. We have a lot of room for improvement all across the board.”

Beal isn’t the only one who will be working the market now that Washington’s season is over. Continuing to build around Beal, and to a lesser degree, Westbrook, will require General Manager Tommy Sheppard and majority owner Ted Leonsis to take some swings this offseason.

The Wizards must improve their defense. They need capable wings beyond the still developing Deni Avdija, and they need more shooting, as the first-round Eastern Conference series against Philadelphia showed in four out of five games — all of which Beal mentioned Wednesday.

In January, Beal was asked about his poor body language and admitted he had to be better about presenting a brave face for the sake of his teammates. But there was nothing superficial about his positivity Wednesday. Asked how he has handled the extra responsibility that comes with being the focal point of an organization, Beal sounded content.

“Going from [John Wall] transitioning to me, it’s been wild but I embrace every single step and every single moment of it,” Beal said. “Not everybody has that opportunity to be a franchise cornerstone or that piece that they look to build around. I don’t take it for granted. That just motivates me and pushes me to get better and be better. I still have a lot I can be better in and improve on in terms of my leadership and what I do on the floor. But for the most part man, I was pretty satisfied.”