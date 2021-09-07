The twin towers were the centerpieces of the World Trade Center complex and an iconic symbol of New York City. Completed in 1973, the towers stood at 110 stories each. They were the tallest buildings in New York City and, for a brief period upon their completion, they were the tallest buildings in the world. The two towers were surrounded by five other buildings that made up the complex. On Sept. 11, 2001, the World Trade Center was the target of an attack that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.
The twin towers
Floors: 110 each
Height: 1,368 feet and 1,362 feet
Weight: 250,000 tons each
Passenger elevators: 97 each
Occupancy: 430 companies, 50,000 people
Daily visitors: up to 200,000
History
1946 The New York State Legislature created the World Trade Corporation to develop the proposed World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan.
1962 The Port Authority officially authorized a plan to build the World Trade Center and chose the site.
1964 Architect Minoru Yamasaki’s design for the World Trade Center was unveiled to the public.
Yamasaki worked with structural engineers to come up with a revolutionary design. Traditional skyscrapers owed their stability to a system of large vertical columns running through each floor at intervals of 15-30 feet, with the exterior walls providing little support. But in order to maximize the amount of open space in the twin towers, engineers put the bulk of the buildings’ strength outside. The innovative design allowed for minimal columns inside, most of which were clustered at the building’s center.
Yamasaki was also the architect who designed downtown Richmond’s Federal Reserve Bank.
1968 Construction began on the north tower.
1969 Construction began on the south tower.
1973 The twin towers were completed. At more than 1,360 feet, they replaced the Empire State Building as the tallest buildings in the world. However, they held the title for less than a year; they were soon surpassed by Chicago’s Sears Tower.
The other World Trade Center buildings were built over the next 14 years.
1974 After six years of planning and research, Philippe Petit, a French high wire artist, gained fame for his tightrope walk between the twin towers.
1993 A bomb exploded in the parking garage underneath the World Trade Center. The blast killed six people and injured more than 1,000. Six people with ties to an extremist group were tried and convicted in connection with the attack.
The explosion caused an estimated $600 million in damage. Yet, the towers reopened 20 days after the bombing with new security measures in place.
Sept. 11, 2001
At 8:46 a.m., hijackers deliberately flew the first commercial airliner into the north tower. The plane ripped a hole in the building from the 93th to the 99th floors, causing massive structural damage and igniting some 3,000 gallons of jet fuel.
The second plane hit the south tower at 9:03 a.m. It was traveling at an even faster speed, striking the corner and gashing the building from the 77th to the 85th floors.
The heroic efforts of the city’s fire and police departments and other emergency services helped 25,000 people escape from the site before the unthinkable occurred.
Badly damaged and engulfed in flames, the weakened south tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m.; the north tower fell less than half an hour later at 10:28 a.m. Debris from the towers also destroyed or damaged other buildings in and around the complex, including 7 World Trade, which burned for most of the day before collapsing at 5:20 p.m.
Rebuilding
Workers spent nearly a year removing the debris from the ruins, and a national discussion ensued on how best to rebuild it. Two design competitions were launched, beginning in 2002: one to replace the fallen towers and the other for a permanent memorial to the victims.
A winning building design was announced in 2003. Named “Freedom Tower,” or One World Trade Center, it was planned to rise even higher than the twin towers did. At a symbolic height of 1,776 feet tall, One World Trade is the tallest building in the U.S. and the Western Hemisphere. It was completed in 2014.
Several other buildings were also planned for the complex. A new tower at 7 World Trade Center opened in 2006; 4 World Trade Center followed in 2013. The World Trade Center Oculus, a glass and steel transit concourse and shopping center, opened to the public in 2016, while 3 World Trade Center opened in 2018. 2 World Trade Center and 5 World Trade Center remain incomplete.
The memorial
In 2004, the design submitted by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker, Reflecting Absence, was chosen as the winning entry for the memorial.
It opened on Sept. 11, 2011, on the 10-year anniversary of the attacks. The memorial features twin waterfall pools, each nearly an acre in size, sitting in the footprints of the former towers. The names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 bombing are honored in bronze around the pools, and the pools are surrounded by nearly 400 white oak trees. The waterfalls in the pools are the largest man-made waterfalls in North America.
The memorial plaza also includes one pear tree known as the Survivor Tree. It was found severely damaged at ground zero, removed and nursed back to health, and then returned to the site. There is also an area that is dedicated to all who are sick or have died from exposure to toxins in the aftermath.
The National 9/11 Memorial Museum, located between the two pools, opened to the public on May 21, 2014.
The buildings, before and after