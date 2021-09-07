Rebuilding

Workers spent nearly a year removing the debris from the ruins, and a national discussion ensued on how best to rebuild it. Two design competitions were launched, beginning in 2002: one to replace the fallen towers and the other for a permanent memorial to the victims.

A winning building design was announced in 2003. Named “Freedom Tower,” or One World Trade Center, it was planned to rise even higher than the twin towers did. At a symbolic height of 1,776 feet tall, One World Trade is the tallest building in the U.S. and the Western Hemisphere. It was completed in 2014.

Several other buildings were also planned for the complex. A new tower at 7 World Trade Center opened in 2006; 4 World Trade Center followed in 2013. The World Trade Center Oculus, a glass and steel transit concourse and shopping center, opened to the public in 2016, while 3 World Trade Center opened in 2018. 2 World Trade Center and 5 World Trade Center remain incomplete.

The memorial

In 2004, the design submitted by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker, Reflecting Absence, was chosen as the winning entry for the memorial.