B COPY:

s construction continues on the new building that will consolidate Hanover’s John M. Gandy and Henry Clay elementary schools, some county residents are accusing the school board of allowing political squabbling to eliminate a cherished part of the area’s black history.

During a school board meeting held on March 14, board members approved the appointment of the 2023 Elementary School Naming Committee. But while the seven-member group will be tasked in part with gathering public feedback on what the name of the new facility should be, several community members who spoke during the meeting insisted that the school should bear Gandy’s name.

Not only was Gandy, a child of former slaves and a noted educator who would go on to become the third president of Virginia State University, a fitting community role model, they told school board members, but a 2018 agreement already stipulated that the school would be called John M. Gandy Elementary School.

Several speakers pointed out that the school board’s policy preventing the naming of new schools after individuals did not apply since the new building is replacing an already existing school.

Others noted that the creation of the naming committee, which came after several of the school board members who were involved in the 2018 agreement were no longer on the board, appears to be a politically motivated retribution following the contentious 2020 process of renaming the former Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

Addressing the 2018 agreement, Hanover County school board chair John Axselle III pointed out that no formal vote had been taken at the time and that several of those involved in crafting the agreement were no longer on the board.