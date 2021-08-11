Year-to-date precipitation still varies throughout Va.

Year-to-date precipitation across Virginia has averaged to 24.71 inches, or slightly below normal. But the local variation is high. Suffolk is wettest, with nearly 45 inches (150% of normal). The droughty Shenandoah Valley is closer to 16 inches (below 75% of normal).
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
