ABOVE: Richmond Police Sgt. Brian Rogers listened to Shy, a protest organizer, after marchers walked down Chamberlayne Avenue to the Richmond Police 4th Precinct in June.
RiGHT: Workers placed the Stonewall Jackson statue on a truck after removing it from Arthur Ashe Boulevard in July.
BELOW: People gathered at the Lee Monument before the Virginia’s 5000 Man March Against Racism in June.
How has newspaper photography changed in general since you began at the RTD?
When I started at the RTD in 1982, we took photos with cameras that used film. We printed our black-and-white photos and processed our color slides. To shoot color images, we had to set up lights if photographing in lower light. Digital imagery has totally changed this process, since there is much more latitude in photo exposure.