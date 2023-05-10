Police in York County announced Wednesday evening that two women and one man are in custody in the death of a Richmond woman whose body was found on the side of a road in Yorktown on Saturday.

In a news conference posted on the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Ron Montgomery said Jamica Danielle Langley, 24, of Richmond; Acacia Jackson, 18, of Norfolk; and Hezekiah Janile Carney, 24, of Norfolk, were arrested in the death of Tyosha Tanique Mitchell, 25, of Richmond.

Investigators determined the three suspects were part of a gang affiliated with the Norfolk-based Mad Stone Bloods. They were arrested on the 400 block of Water Street in Portsmouth, and will be transferred to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

"I want to thank, not only the Portsmouth Police Department, but the Richmond City Police Department for their assistance in this," Montgomery said. "It was outstanding work on the part of our investigators and the City of Richmond Police Department that we were able to solve this case and put together the evidence that we have at this point to lead us to where we are today with these three arrests."

Charges were not yet announced for the death of Mitchell, whose body was discovered by a jogger on Old Williamsburg Road in Yorktown around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they believe Mitchell was abducted from the 2700 block of Bethel Street in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood sometime after midnight Saturday and was shot near where she was found, likely between 3 and 5 a.m.

Mitchell had multiple gunshot wounds, and 14 shell casings were found on a nearby street. A witness who lives in the area said gunshots were heard around 3:45 a.m.

Montgomery said the investigation is ongoing, but there may be additional information released later this week.