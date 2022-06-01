You can make a career change anytime!

The concept of having one career during your lifetime up to your retirement is obsolete. Many people have experienced second and third careers throughout their working years and into their retirement. You need to decide what you enjoy doing and find a career that works with your interests.

As an example, many teachers have moved on to working in other businesses. Their experience working with young people has made them very valuable in most jobs that require public contact. Many real estate and insurance agents have come from different backgrounds. The opportunities are endless with the right attitude and training.

Use what you know to launch you into a new career that will provide feelings of satisfaction and confidence.

Training and research

Make a list of the careers that interest you and research the training involved. Many jobs train people in entry-level positions. You will want to find an entry-level position that actually pays unless you have put aside enough money for a training period. Part-time volunteer work can provide training and lead to paid positions for some organizations.

You may also take evening classes or special courses at a community college or online to obtain the necessary credentials for a new job. A skills boot camp can be an option when making a career switch, especially into a new or technical industry.

Evaluate the cost of the classes and the pay you will receive in a new job. Also, evaluate the need for that type of work and whether there will be opportunities for advancement.

Many people decide on a new career that involves starting their own business. Research the requirements necessary to establish yourself, the cost of your entrepreneurship, and possible returns on investment. You may want to take a class in starting a new enterprise and writing a business plan, in addition to researching small business loans.

Write a career plan

Write or outline a career plan that includes training, pay scale, job opportunities, and your current background. Write a comprehensive resume or CV that sells your interests and your acquired skills that will help in your new career.

Your plan should include participation in professional and trade organizations related to your new career. Attend meetings or events if possible, and network by talking to people and make inquiries about job openings and qualifications.