Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER, INLAND WORCESTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, SOMERSET AND WICOMICO. IN VIRGINIA, ACCOMACK, AMELIA, BRUNSWICK, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CUMBERLAND, DINWIDDIE, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GLOUCESTER, GOOCHLAND, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, LUNENBURG, MATHEWS, MECKLENBURG, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA, WESTMORELAND AND YORK. * FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * NUMEROUS SLOW MOVING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ALONG A SURFACE TROUGH ONCE AGAIN TODAY. THE COMBINATION OF RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL AND THE EXPECTED RAINFALL TODAY WILL POSE A RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. THUNDERSTORMS COULD PRODUCE ONE TO AS MUCH AS THREE INCHES OF RAIN IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. * RAPID RISES IN RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&