Youngkin, Kaine express condolences, praise Queen Elizabeth II

Virginia leaders on Thursday praised Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96 after seven decades as Great Britain's leader.

"Today, we sadly mourn the loss of a transcendent leader, Queen Elizabeth II, who admirably presided over the United Kingdom for over 70 years and was deeply beloved by her people," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

"Throughout her reign, she showed steadfast compassion towards the United States during trying times, especially following the September 11th attacks. Virginians fondly remember Queen Elizabeth II’s many visits to the Commonwealth of Virginia including in 1957 for the Jamestown anniversary, 1976 for the U.S. Bicentennial celebration and 1991 to Arlington National Cemetery. Her most recent trip in 2007 when she visited the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Jamestown's 400th anniversary celebration, and Virginia Tech was a particularly important part of Virginia’s history. As governor, the Queen's consistent tenderness for the Commonwealth and Virginians will never be forgotten."

Kaine, D-Va., who served as governor when the queen visited Virginia in 2007 marking the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown, said: “Queen Elizabeth II was beloved by millions, and I mourn with the people of the United Kingdom today.

"Her Majesty visited Virginia in 2007 while I was Governor, two weeks after the Virginia Tech shooting, and she grieved with us then, giving us a moment to unite around during an incredibly difficult time. Her kindness and grace will be missed in the United Kingdom, in Virginia, and across the world.”

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, a former GOP leader in the Virginia House of Delegates, recalled that during her 2007 visit he escorted the queen to the House chamber.

"While her stature was small, her presence was great," Griffith said.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement: “The United Kingdom has lost a towering monarch, and the Commonwealth of Virginia has lost a good friend.