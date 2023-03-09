Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration on Wednesday announced $30 million in K-12 "learning recovery grants" to help qualifying families cope with COVID-19 learning loss.

The Wednesday afternoon announcement came a day before Youngkin is to appear in a nationally televised CNN town hall on "the battle over education." The town hall is to air at 9 p.m. Thursday and last about an hour.

According to a release from the Youngkin administration, qualifying students whose family income does not top 300% of the federal poverty level would get a $3,000 K-12 Learning Recovery Grant; all other qualifying students would receive a $1,500 K-12 Learning Recovery Grant.

For a family of three the federal poverty level is $24,860. So a qualifying family could get a $3,000 grant if its income did not top $74,580.

The town hall is another opportunity for Youngkin - who has not discounted the possibility of a presidential bid - to burnish a national reputation at a time when he lags far behind President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in theoretical GOP presidential polling. A recent Roanoke College poll showed that while Youngkin's popularity in Virginia rose to 57% in February, a clear majority of Virginia respondents do not want him to run for president.

The only sitting Virginia governor in modern times to run for president was Doug Wilder. He kicked off a bid for the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination in September 1991 and dropped out of the race exactly four months later.

The town hall comes as Virginia budget negotiators are trying to reach an agreement on amendments to the state's two-year budget. The sticking point is that House Republicans support the governor's push for $1 billion in additional tax cuts and Senate Democrats oppose it.

Youngkin emphasized parents' rights in his successful campaign for governor in 2021, when he led a sweep by the first Republicans to win statewide office in Virginia since 2009.

As for the education grants, Youngkin said in a statement: “Virginia's students and children across the country experienced catastrophic learning loss throughout the COVID-19 pandemic from the loss of in-person instruction and in-school support services.

"These targeted resources for parents will ensure that many children in Virginia have access to the tutoring, summer enrichment programs and other specialized services they need in order to reach their full potential and combat the severe learning losses.”

The Youngkin administration also touted the rollout of what it termed "a revolutionary platform" that it said will give provides parents and teachers "actionable data that will shed greater light on individual student learning loss and growth."

The CNN town hall comes the same day that Secretary of Public Instruction Jillian Balow's resignation takes effect. Last week Youngkin would not say whether he asked Balow to resign 14 months into her tenure.