Your 2 cents

If you are going to wear a mask, please make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Being half-masked is not much better than not wearing a mask at all.
James R. Scavone,
Chesterfield
***
Confused or concerned about voting this year? Don’t worry about requesting a ballot, don’t worry about the mail system. You always can just go in person to your registrar’s office during normal business hours, and cast your vote and watch as it is fed into the machine. See the counter number change and your vote is in there. No fuss, no muss. It is democracy in action. Go vote!
Louis Szari,
Mechanicsville
***
Every day I receive four to six pieces of junk mail from the U.S. Postal Service. Suspend junk mail for the month of October and the mail-in ballots will arrive before the election.
James Sherron,
Powhatan
***
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many state governors, including Gov. Ralph Northam, deemed liquor stores as essential but not church services. Apparently, to politicians, the “spirit” that intoxicates the body and befuddles the mind is essential, but the “Spirit” that nourishes the soul is not.
John Kmec,
Chesterfield
***
If a young person has to pass an entrance physical to join any branch of military service, why can’t the person running for commander in chief also be required to pass a physical?
Phillip Rose,
King William
***
Thank you, RBG, for holding up a nation of women on your tiny shoulders!
Sally Chinn,
Tappahannock
***
I couldn’t help but notice the long lines for absentee voting on Sept. 18. Why? We still have not had any debates. And, our politicians say that long lines in November are a health risk. I will wait until I hear from the candidates and cast my vote Nov. 3.
Charlie Gates,
Glen Allen
***
When I see people leave their cars and then promptly turn back to them, it is a 2020 phenomenon. I guess FMM will be short for “forgot my mask.”
Richard Saunders,
Glen Allen
***
We recycle plastic water bottles and soda cans when their insides run out. Why can’t we recycle politicians? Oh, we can. Vote.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
Consider all the mining that has to be done to get the raw materials for batteries, wires, etc., for electric cars and solar panels. I think the push for green energy is going to leave Mother Earth black and blue.
Mike Walton,
Henrico