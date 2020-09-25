Your 2 cents

If you are going to wear a mask, please make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Being half-masked is not much better than not wearing a mask at all.

James R. Scavone,

Chesterfield

***

Confused or concerned about voting this year? Don’t worry about requesting a ballot, don’t worry about the mail system. You always can just go in person to your registrar’s office during normal business hours, and cast your vote and watch as it is fed into the machine. See the counter number change and your vote is in there. No fuss, no muss. It is democracy in action. Go vote!

Louis Szari,

Mechanicsville

***

Every day I receive four to six pieces of junk mail from the U.S. Postal Service. Suspend junk mail for the month of October and the mail-in ballots will arrive before the election.

James Sherron,

Powhatan

***