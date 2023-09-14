Advantage Solutions is one of North America's top marketing and promotions service providers.

The company supports retailers and wholesalers in a range of industries, helping them to achieve their goals. Some of the services offered include consulting, brand strategy, and in-store promotions.

Advantage Solutions has a variety of corporate and field jobs available. If you're looking for a new opportunity, there could be a position for you.

However, before you start your application, take the time to learn about the company.

In this guide, we'll tell you about Advantage Solutions and the types of jobs available. The positions on our list have openings now and won't require an advanced degree.

Plus, you'll learn about benefits, background checks, and the application process.

What is Advantage Solutions?

Advantage Solutions was founded in 1987 by Sonny King. Its headquarters are in Irvine, California.

While the company started in North America, its platform is currently available in over 40 countries and services around 3,500 clients. In the US and Canada, there are more than 160 offices.

It's a leading marketing and promotions agency that supports manufacturers and retailers to create a better shopping experience.

Advantage has a diverse range of services. For example, there are sales services that help brands boost revenue. Then, there are marketing services, including product development, advertising, and consulting. Plus, there are services for retail, such as in-store merchandising and retail media solutions.

Advantage Solutions has job opportunities across its departments. There are corporate roles, including jobs in administration, marketing, management, finance, and human resources.

Alternatively, you can get a field job, such as a retail specialist or a supervisor position.

What do you need to work at Advantage Solutions?

For most Advantage Solutions jobs, the minimum age requirement is eighteen years old. You'll also need a high school diploma or equivalent.

Each position will have its own specific requirements, and you can read the job description to learn what they are. For example, to work in retail sales, you should be able to lift packages up to 50 pounds and have excellent customer service skills.

Some jobs require travel, and for these roles, you'll need a valid driver's license, your own vehicle, and confidence driving on the road. You should also be prepared to work flexible hours and spend time away from home.

You should be committed to providing positive customer experiences. All workers should be team players with computer skills and communication skills. Advantage Solutions is a marketing agency, so a background in sales or marketing will help your application.

What jobs are available at Advantage Solutions?

Is Advantage Solutions a company you'd like to work for? Take a look at some of the jobs that are available right now. The good news is you don't need an advanced degree to get hired.

Corporate roles

Let’s start with corporate positions.

1. Administrative assistant

Administrative assistants are assigned to a specific department and have a range of office duties.

Admin assistants answer phones and emails. They manage calendars, schedule meetings, and order office supplies. These team members support the sales team with projects and mail-outs.

They greet visitors, create documents, and generate reports. Administrative assistants need to be highly organized with good communication skills. They deal with sensitive documents, so knowing how to maintain confidentiality is essential.

To get this job, you'll need to be confident using common computer software and tools such as Microsoft Office and Google Workspace. If you have experience in an office setting, it'll be an advantage.

2. Business financial administrator

Business financial administrators can work from home. They’re part of the finance department and support the sales team.

They reconcile payments, manage claims, and generate reports. Business financial administrators help prepare contracts, collect payments, and create invoices.

Sometimes these team members help organize events and presentations.

Business financial administrators need good time management, math skills, and communication skills. You'll also need to be confident using Microsoft Excel.

Because it's a remote position, you'll need a computer, phone, headphones, and a quiet workspace.

The company prefers candidates with a background in accounting, bookkeeping, or finance.

3. Customer service specialist

Customer service specialists support the team with order processing. They take customer orders over the phone or online, and they use cloud-based computer software to input the details.

These specialists get to know the client's products so they can answer any customer questions. They make sure all the information and pricing in the system are accurate.

Customer service specialists work with business development managers. They may attend meetings, and communicate via email and video chat.

This can be a remote position. The skills required for this job include computer skills, communication skills, and attention to detail. Experience in retail or sales will be an advantage.

Field roles

Want a field position? Consider the following opportunities:

4. Assembler

Advantage Solutions is looking for assemblers to work in Home Center locations. Assemblers set up displays and build furniture.

It’s a seasonal position, and no experience is required. You’ll get full on-the-job training, and assemblers get paid for every item they build.

The role can involve bending, standing, and reaching. To be successful, you’ll need to be physically fit and able to lift weights of up to 75 pounds.

Travel between different stores is required, so you’ll need a reliable vehicle. Assemblers need to be self-motivated and have time management and problem-solving skills.

5. Retail supervisor

Retail supervisors manage retail associates. They make sure the store is running smoothly and conduct regular audits.

These team leaders check the shelves to make sure they’re stocked and well-presented. They train staff, write reports, and set budgets.

Retail supervisors work closely with clients, associates, and managers. They need excellent communication skills, attention to detail, and organization.

To work in this role, you’ll need some leadership experience. If you have an associate’s degree, it’ll be beneficial.

This is usually a full-time role with a full suite of benefits.

6. Bakery specialist

Bakery specialists visit retail bakery locations. They train team members and teach them how to give good customer service. They make sure the bakery is running efficiently and look for areas that need improvement.

Bakery specialists write reports. They help managers implement changes and create new goals. They manage a busy schedule and regularly communicate via phone and email.

To work as a bakery specialist, you'll need excellent interpersonal skills, computer skills, and leadership skills.

These specialists need some experience in the baking industry, including cake decorating.

How to apply for an Advantage Solutions job

There’s also a job search function on the Advantage Solutions website. You can enter relevant keywords and your location to see what’s near you. Alternatively, you can browse corporate, field, or military positions.

Read the job description carefully because it’ll talk about the responsibilities, any required qualifications, and benefits. If you think you’d be a good fit, you can hit “Apply Now.”

To kick off your application, you’ll need to create a job seeker account. This starts with your email address, full name, and password. If you have a resume, there’s an option to upload it either now or later in the process.

You’ll also need to add your address and phone number. As you go through the stages, you’ll be asked to provide more information. For example, you’ll need to include your education and work experience.

If you don’t have all the details, you can save your application. But don’t leave it too long because job vacancies can fill up quickly.

Before you submit, check your application to make sure there are no mistakes.

Tips for your Advantage Solutions resume

There's the option to upload a resume to support your application. Save your resume as a PDF, and keep it under two pages long.

We recommend customizing your resume to suit the position. For example, if you're applying for a job in retailer services, mention any experience in product demos or in-store promotions.

Or, if it's a job supporting e-commerce, talk about your experience boosting digital sales.

Advantages Solutions is a sales and marketing company, so think about the skills the hiring manager would be looking for. If you have a background in retail, sales, or marketing, highlight this in your resume. Also, focus on your communication, budgeting, goal setting, teamwork, and computer skills.

Always check your resume for spelling and grammatical errors, and make sure your contact information is up to date.

Common Advantage Solutions interview questions

If you get invited to an interview at Advantage Solutions, you'll have to answer a series of questions.

To help you get ready, here are some of the most common Advantage Solutions interview questions:

Why do you want to work at Advantage Solutions?

What do you know about the company?

How does your experience match this role?

Tell us about a time when you gave excellent customer service

What is your work style?

Where do you see yourself in five years?

How do you build strong relationships at work?

Do you have any questions?

Remember, the questions can vary depending on the job type. For example, if you're applying for a management position, you'll be asked about your leadership skills.

Or, if it's an administrative position, the hiring manager will want to know about any office experience.

Does Advantage Solutions do a background check?

If your Advantage Solutions job interview goes well, you may be offered a position. However, there's still one hoop to get through, and that's the background check.

Advantage Solutions has a positive company culture, and any new employees need to be honest and trustworthy. To make sure you're the right fit, the hiring manager will want to learn more about your history. They'll also need to verify a few details.

The first part of the background check covers the information you included in your application. For example, it'll verify your education and work history to make sure it's accurate.

Then, there's a criminal background check. The report will flag any misdemeanors or felonies from the last seven years. Whether it's from a state, federal, or national database, it'll show up.

Advantage Solutions is an equal-opportunity employer, and the company has been known to give people a second chance.

The type of crime, how long ago it was, and your current lifestyle will all impact the final decision. For example, if someone has a history of assault, they probably won't get hired. However, if you were charged with drug possession five years ago and made changes to your life, you could get the job.

Because the background check is at the end of the hiring process, you can discuss your history during the job interview.

Does Advantage Solutions do a drug test?

Yes, you can expect a pre-employment drug test around the same time as your background check.

Advantage Solutions usually asks for a urine sample, which is sent to a third-party laboratory for testing. The urine test results can show a range of illegal drugs and prescription medication.

There are five key categories, including amphetamines, opioids, cocaine, cannabis, and benzodiazepines. You may also be tested for alcohol use.

The company has strict policies around drug use in the workplace. If you do fail the drug test, your offer of employment may be withdrawn.

What if you're taking prescription medication? If you're concerned, you can chat with your doctor for advice.

If you do get the job, there can be random drug tests. These usually occur if there's an incident at work or if an employee is suspected of drug or alcohol abuse.

What benefits do Advantage Solutions employees get?

Employees at Advantage Solutions get a generous benefits package. The perks can be different depending on whether you're full-time or part-time and how long you've been with the company.

If you meet the minimum eligibility requirements, you'll get health benefits. The package includes medical coverage for doctor's visits, routine tests, and hospital stays. You can also expect prescription drug coverage for reduced-cost medications.

With vision insurance, you can take care of your eyesight with regular checkups. Plus, you can use it to get new glasses or contact lenses whenever you need them.

There's dental insurance for yourself and your dependents. And you can get life insurance in case the worst ever does happen.

Your Advantage Solutions career will come with retirement benefits. For example, you can put pre-tax income aside in a 401(k) retirement plan, and there's a company match to help you grow your balance quicker. When you retire, the money will be there for your senior years.

There are opportunities for education and training, and your career with Advantage can be long-term. Passionate associates often get promoted into more senior roles.

Advantage Solutions employees may be eligible for paid time off and holidays.

How much can you make at Advantage Solutions?

Your Advantage Solutions salary can vary depending on the position, hours, experience, and location.

For example, if you get a job as an assembler, you'll get paid per task. The average salary for this role is between $18.00 and $25.00 per hour.

In the US, the average salary for an administrative assistant is $17.16 per hour. For a customer service specialist, the average hourly wage is $16.59 per hour.

If you work as a retail supervisor, you can expect to make around $16.18 per hour. Or, if you work as a business financial administrator, the average salary is $20.61 per hour.