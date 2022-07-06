Your best foot forward: Resources for resumes and cover letters

Job hunting has changed quite a bit over the years, and with such wide accessibility to the internet, there's a host of resources out there to help you get your cover letter and resume in tip-top shape to stand out.

Covet your cover letter

Cover letters are almost always required when applying for a job. They tell a little bit more about who you are, rather than just your past work experience. Cover letters are a great way to show off your personality so employers can see if you're the right fit for their team. Cover letters also give employers a good idea of your writing style and how experienced of a communicator you are, so making sure your cover letter hits the mark is key.

It's important you know what tone you want your cover letter to send. Job seekers often have several cover letters in waiting depending on what type of job they are seeking. Having a few cover letters lined up with different tones for business or more professional jobs vs. casual or conversational types will put you ahead of the curve when applying. Indeed, one of the premier sites for job seekers and employers, offers free cover letter templates to help you tailor your tone.

You might feel a little intimidated by writing your cover letter, let alone several, but there are resources out there that will actually do the legwork for you. With LiveCareer.com, they will not only make your cover letter template look great, but after you answer a few questions about yourself and your desired career, they'll write your cover letter using keywords to get your cover letter noticed.

Rev up your resume

Resumes are where you can showcase your past career or show your potential in a future career. It's always important to give proper attention and detail when you describe what you've done, so employers can see what you've accomplished and how it transcends to your dream job. Between content and design, there's a lot of ways to make your resume attract the attention it deserves.