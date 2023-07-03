Today's Birthday (07/03/23)— Collaboration is your special power this year. Explorations reveal rewards with careful preparation. Autumn fills your home with love and laughter, before a social transition reveals another direction this winter. Domestic changes, improvements and repairs inspire professional accomplishments next spring. Collaborate for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Consider or invent an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes under this Capricorn Full Moon. Redirect eff orts toward your talents, passions and purpose.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Your exploration changes and adapts over the next few weeks. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your research. Experiment with new concepts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Collaborate for financial growth over the next two weeks following tonight's Full Moon. Shift directions for changing conditions. Deepen bonds by pulling together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Find new solutions. Make adjustments together. Collaborate for shared commitments around changes following tonight's Full Moon. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical health, work and fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions over the next two weeks illuminated by tonight's Full Moon.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Shift perspectives. Tonight's Full Moon shines on a transition. Adapt directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Express your heart, imagination and artistry.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Adapt with domestic changes over two weeks. Nurture your home and family with this Full Moon phase.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Adapt around challenges. Keep channels open. Write, edit and share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Full Moon. Redirect your attention toward fresh potential.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates new personal directions. Expand boundaries over half a year. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. This Full Moon illuminates the dawn of a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Process transitions. Consider the past and future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens with this Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciation and acknowledgment.