Your potential new coworker wants to "friend" You online

Maintaining professional coworker connectivity is essential when a potential new colleague wants to "friend" you online. Social media creates a good meeting point between colleagues but can distort the professional image if handled inappropriately. When interacting with coworkers, have a professional tone that will positively impact your job.

This post is your guide on the dos and don'ts across all social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Here are some optimal measures to maintain professionalism while connecting with coworkers online.

Best practice while on social media

Always take caution about the kind of information to share with a coworker while interacting online. Certain information, once shared, can harm the company's image and necessitate absolute protection. The information to keep private include:

Controversial views

Self-incriminating evidence

Moans and groans about your colleagues or boss.

Focus on a personal preference

Guard your preference by demonstrating a professional stand while on social media. Your professional perspective will determine the approach your potential new coworker should take. For example, discuss the following topics with your new coworker while online:

Past success made by your organization

The level of competition in the market

The current economic status of the country

Such discussion will seem productive and will guarantee focus on personal preference. Manage the conversation in a manner that will prove progress if the information leaks.

What to avoid while on social media

Be mindful of the amount of information you share with your potential new coworker while online. Avoid focusing on the company's negativity as it may cost your job. Avoid giving personal opinions on a particular flaw in the company. The restriction will prove a professional stand and guard your position at the workplace.

Final thoughts