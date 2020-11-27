Your Two Cents

As news of new COVID-19 vaccines provides encouragement for the future, federal, state and local governments are establishing distribution priorities for approved vaccines. Early distribution to health care workers, emergency response personnel, nursing home residents and the elderly easily should top the list of those deserving of first service. It will be interesting, perhaps very telling, to see where elected officials place themselves on these priority lists. The military principle of the troops getting served first and the troop commanders last would be a best practice in this case.
Bruce Lawton,
Glen Allen
***
In the first term of the Obama-Biden presidency, my 401(k) account increased by 6%; in the second term, 48% — that’s an eight-year increase of 57%. In President Donald Trump’s one four-year term, not yet complete, it saw a return of 104%. Why, as Americans, do we always find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot?
Matthew Smith,
Richmond
***
Why would the guy who campaigned so hard on draining the swamp fight even harder to remain in it? M-O-N-E-Y.
Ernest Irby,
Henrico
***
Please leave monuments off Monument Avenue. Heroes come and go, but art and open spaces always will be pleasing. Fountains, art exhibitions and outdoor theater would go well on that beautiful avenue. It could be a citywide attraction for all kinds of people. The flyers would read, “Come to the avenue to see a high school production of ‘Hamilton.’” Sounds like fun, doesn’t it? What do you think?
Mattie Coll,
Richmond
***
It is true that four years at Virginia Military Institute are harsh and demanding. That is why graduates are devoted to the school for the rest of their lives and generous in their financial support.
J. W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
Virginia Military Institute’s problem is not “systemic racism.” VMI’s problem is that it is a pure meritocracy, where “affirmative action” won’t get you anywhere. You have to earn what you get, no matter who you are.
H. V. Traywick Jr.,
Class of 1967.
Richmond
***
James Madison is a no-brainer for the National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. He was the author of the U.S. Constitution, the most important governmental document in the history of the world, a former president and a Virginian.
Herbert Sebren,
Tappahannock