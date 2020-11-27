Your Two Cents

As news of new COVID-19 vaccines provides encouragement for the future, federal, state and local governments are establishing distribution priorities for approved vaccines. Early distribution to health care workers, emergency response personnel, nursing home residents and the elderly easily should top the list of those deserving of first service. It will be interesting, perhaps very telling, to see where elected officials place themselves on these priority lists. The military principle of the troops getting served first and the troop commanders last would be a best practice in this case.