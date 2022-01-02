Henrico-based Lumber Liquidators rebrands

Lumber Liquidators has officially changed its name to LL Flooring.

The Henrico-based flooring retail giant started the process of shifting its name on its stores to LL Flooring in the spring of 2020.

The last step to complete its corporate entity name change was expected to take place Jan. 1 when the retailer officially becomes LL Flooring Holdings Inc. after satisfying all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

“Our corporate name change to LL Flooring reflects our elevated brand promise to become the pro and homeowners’ leading destination for hard-surface flooring by providing the best experience from start to finish,” Charles Tyson, the company's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Lumber Liquidators was started in the Boston area in 1993, but moved operations to Colonial Heights in the 1999. It shifted its corporate offices to Toano, a few miles west of Williamsburg, in 2004.

The company relocated its corporate headquarters in late 2019 to the former Southern Season grocery store space in the Libbie Mill-Midtown mixed-use development off Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

The name change comes nearly seven years after “60 Minutes” aired a news story about heightened formaldehyde levels in the retailer's laminate imports from China.