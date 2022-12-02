Here's your Richmond Tacky Lights list for 2022 🎄🎁

2022 Tacky Lights highlight houses
It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!
The local tradition that features area houses lit up with over-the-top, super-bright displays is back. The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been compiling the annual list of them for over 30 years. To be on it, houses must have at least 40,000 lights.
The Phifers on Asbury Court are back this year, but with only one house decorated for the holidays, at 9604 Asbury Court. The Phifers sold their mom’s house at 9606 Asbury Court earlier this year.
Bobby Phifer has been decorating his mother’s house since he was a child. He bought the house next door to her and started lighting up both houses for the holidays around 2005. The double-light display featured over a million lights and was one of the most popular displays on the Tacky Lights tour. Rose Phifer died in 2017.
“This year, everything has changed. We invested in a lot of LED lights,” Phifer said. The Phifers sold some of the lights from their mom’s display and gave many others away, like the dolls in the doll room. But he does want to forewarn visitors: “It looks different this year without my mom’s house.”
Mr. Christmas, aka Frank Hudak, of 2300 Wistar Court, says this year will be his last on the Tacky Lights tour, after 51 years of lighting up for the holidays. 1411 Pennsylvania Ave., also known as the “Live Grinch house,” will return to the Tacky Lights Tour after taking last year off. But the Live Grinch himself, also known as owner Brett Aliotti, won’t be dressing up to pose with visitors this year.
“Ultimately, I’m worried about crowding, and there’s always crowding when the Grinch comes up,” Aliotti said.
A few houses to note: 2503 Pine Grove Drive in Henrico County won’t be lighting up due to health problems. 6444 Little Sorrel Drive in Mechanicsville also won’t be lighting up this year. Chuck Hudgins, creator of the display, lost his battle with cancer last year.
But several other familiar houses on the Tacky Lights tour have already set up their displays, including the mega-wattage experience at
9716 Wendhurst Drive in Glen Allen, the drive-thru at 8720 River Road, the “RVA” house at 3209 Hanover Ave. and more.
The Tacky Lights tour can be a do-it-yourself tour where you pick a few houses and drive around to see the lights. Or, you can book a limo, bus or take a Tuk Tuk to see the lights. Most of the houses on the Tacky Lights list will stay lit through New Year’s Eve.
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
Mechanicsville/Highland Springs
HOLIDAY CALENDAR: RVA Illuminates, Christmas Parade, 'The Nutcracker' & more
RVA Illuminates
Friday, Dec. 2
Watch downtown Richmond get lit! WRIC ABC anchors, DJ Lonnie, and Kelli Lemon plug in the RVA skyline’s night lights and official holiday tree. Join the countdown, check out live performances, and sample the food trucks — all under the lights! 4-7 p.m. Free. 801 E. Canal St. Head down to 17th Street Market at 100 N. 17th St. afterwards for holiday carolers, food trucks and more festive lights from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Venturerichmond.com.
2020, JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 3
There are very few experiences that draw people from all walks of life with honest, unbridled enthusiasm. They include food truck donuts, getting pummeled by a litter of puppies, and parades. Richmond’s Christmas Parade is a holiday buffet of fun that features floats, balloons, bands, local mascots, and even the Big Guy himself: Santa Claus. Arrive early to stake your claim to a strategically located slice of sidewalk on West Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and 7th Street. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Begins at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad Street. (804) 788-6470 or
richmondparade.org/.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
GardenFest of Lights
Through Jan. 8
The lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden have arrived, and this year’s theme is “Seeds of Light.” The garden will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Jan. 8, but will be closed Dec. 24-25. Advance tickets are required and available online only at
lewisginter.org.
photos by JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Illuminate Light Show
Through Jan. 1
Point your sleigh due north toward Doswell’s The Meadow Event Park and get comfy. You don’t even need to get out of the car to enjoy Virginia’s largest drive-thru synchronized holiday light and music show. The 20-to-45-minute joy ride through elaborate, illuminated displays ends at Santa’s Shop — where you can step out and check some boxes on your holiday list (but only if you want to). 5:30 p.m. daily. 13111 Dawn Blvd. (Gate 1). $30 per vehicle.
IlluminateLightShow.com
Illuminate Light Show
'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley'
Through Jan. 1
“Pride & Prejudice’s” Bennet sisters are back in the act, this time with wallflower middle sis Mary looking to unwrap a holiday tryst. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Masks optional for Thursday evening and Saturday matinees at November Theatre; masks required for all other performances. Times vary. 114 W. Broad St. $39-$62. (804) 282-2620 or
va-rep.org
Ben White
'Christmas on the Rocks'
Through Dec. 18
Charlie Brown, Clara, Tiny Tim and other familiar holiday characters walk into a bar — all grown up, thirsty for a drink or two, and ready to share a story with the barkeep. That’s the intriguing premise behind the Richmond Triangle Players’ LOL-worthy parody. You know who won’t be there? John McClane. Because “Die Hard” is NOT a Christmas movie. Directed by Axle Burtness. Times vary. 1300 Altamont Ave. From $10. (804) 346-8113 or
Rtriangle.org
Richmond Triangle Players
'Miracle on South Dvision Street'
Through Dec. 31
If there’s a city that needs a miracle to break in its favor, Buffalo, N.Y., is certainly among the most deserving. The city of broken tables and shattered Super Bowl dreams is the home of the Nowak family, who gather for the holidays in their modest home surrounded by the glow of a decades-old legend in the latest Swift Creek Mill Theatre production. As the story goes, Grandpa met the Virgin Mary on Christmas Eve — prompting the construction of a 20-foot memorial. As you might guess, it turns out there’s more to the story. And, like any good dinner theater feature, “Miracle on South Division Street” nails the recipe for the Buffalo homage: Kielbasa and peppers are on the menu. Times vary (with dining preceding the show by two hours). 17401 Route 1, South Chesterfield. $25-$49. (804) 748-5203 or
SwiftCreekMill.com
Kieran Rundle
Winterfest at Kings Dominion
Through Jan. 1
Awkward work parties, eleventh-hour shopping, frenzied post office trips, and a pile of parcels growing outside your front door. The holidays are a roller coaster ride. So, it makes sense that Kings Dominion transforms itself into a winter wonderland this time of year. With a big parade, live shows, ice-skating — and yes, thrill rides — Kings Dominion Winterfest might be just what you need for smooth sledding this season. 5-10 p.m. 16000 Theme Park Way. From $32.99. (804) 876-5000 or
KingsDominion.com
Kings Dominion
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens
Select dates Friday-Jan. 8
It’s that time of year when we measure attractions by their number of twinkling lights. Busch Gardens’ radiant transformation to North Pole suburb might take the cake with more than 10 million. Add roller coasters decked out in mistletoe, a “’Twas the Night Before” ice-skating show, seasonal treats and shopping, as well as plenty of visits from the Man with the Bag — and you have a winter wonderland over the James River and through New Kent County right down I-64 East. Hours vary. 1 Busch Gardens Blvd. Prices start at $27.99 (flash sale through Sunday). (757) 229-4386 or
BuschGardens.com/Williamsburg
Stephen Johnson
'The Nutcracker'
Dec. 9-23
Richmond Ballet’s beloved rendition of “The Nutcracker” returns to the Dominion Energy Center with new scenery and the Richmond Symphony. Tickets start at $25.
etix.com or (804) 344-0906, ext. 224.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec. 8
Hip hop version of "The Nutcracker" with Curtis Blow. 7 p.m. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets start at $39.
etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Timothy Norris
Tacky Light Run
Dec. 10
6K Tacky Light Run through the Walton Park neighborhood in Midlothian, courtesy of SportsBackers. Starts at 6 p.m. $15-$45.
SportsBackers.org/events/tacky-light-run.
times-dispatch
Richmond Boat Parade of Lights
Dec. 10
A parade of Christmas lights on boats. Parade starts at Rocketts Landing around 5 p.m. and floats down to Osbourne Landing around 7 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/rvaboatparade
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Winter Wander
Dec. 11
Historic sites in the Court End neighborhood such as The Valentine, The John Marshall House and more, will be open for free with carriage rides, live music, crafts, and more. Noon-4 p.m.
https://thevalentine.org.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Legendary Santa
Through Dec. 24
The big man is back with in-person visits at The Children’s Museum of Richmond, Central, 2626 W. Broad St. Times vary, $30 for family of 6.
c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH