Immigrant story: Richmond mom from Nigeria finally buys her own home after living in a homeless shelter and public housing with her four children

“Since I found the Mormon Church,” Ibrahim said, “I am full of joy.”

She moved her family to Richmond, having been told by friends that it would be a better place to raise her family. It has been anything but easy, but she and the children have persevered and kept the faith.

She made certain they went to school and did their work and took advantage of programs that might benefit them. That’s how she met Adams, who had organized a program at Gilpin Court, in which, among other topics, she brought in doctors and lawyers and representatives of other professions to talk to the kids.

Generally, the children came by themselves or their parents dropped them off and left.

Except for Ibrahim, who stayed and listened, too. She never left her kids.

“She did everything she could do to make sure they were involved in the programs,” Adams said. “She was going to help give her kids an edge. She was going to make sure her children had the opportunity for education that she did not have. She did not want her children to struggle like she did.”