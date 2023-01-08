James River's Quinn Parrish and Glen Allen's Elly Velasquez are the 2022 All-Metro runners of the year

Patience is often a virtue when it comes to cross country.

Some runners succeed by jumping out and setting the pace for the runners behind them. Others stay with the pack and wait for their time to strike.

The same concept can be applied to the development of the two of the top runners in the region. One laid a solid foundation for success and made a leap into the elite, while the other went from zero to hero in a season that culminated with a state championship.

Breakout seasons from James River junior Quinn Parrish and Glen Allen sophomore Elly Velasquez resulted in their selections as The Times-Dispatch All-Metro runners of the year.

Using pro sports parlance, Parrish would be well-deserving of a most improved player award. Parrish was a first-team All-Metro selection as a freshman and a second-team pick as a sophomore, notching all-state performances both seasons at the arduous Class 6 meet.

But with another year came another level to reach, and the opportunity to make that leap came under the perfect racing conditions at this year’s MileStat.com XC Invitational at Pole Green Park.

Parrish latched himself to Mills Godwin’s Berkley Nance, and the junior stars launched themselves past the 15-minute barrier, coming within seconds of Waleed Suliman’s course record from 2016. Nance placed third in 14:51, while Parrish took fourth in 14:54.

Compared to 2021, Parrish’s jump was drastic. He cut a minute and 16 seconds from his previous time on the speedy course in Mechanicsville.

It was the culmination of a calculated and mature approach to his craft.

“I want to win each time I toe the line, but each and every day ... I just try to beat myself. Do 1% better every day,” he said.

His success continued into the postseason, where he earned another runner-up honor at the Class 6, Region A meet in Chesapeake then seized fifth for a third-straight all-state showing at the Class 6 championships in Leesburg. He placed 34th, best among local boys, at the Champs South Regional in Cary, N.C.

“I think I’m really proud of all I did this season,” Parrish said. “I’m proud of the support group I had, and I’m just trying to keep that momentum going into track season.”

Velasquez did not come into her sophomore year with All-Metro cross country accolades. She barely came in with any cross country experience at all.

Her 2021 campaign came to a swift end after her third race, where she collapsed to the ground in pain after crossing the finish line. It was the result of low iron in her blood and an eating disorder — known as pica — that had her chewing objects in lieu of vital nutrition.

“Honestly, I didn’t even think I was getting back into running,” Velasquez said. “I thought that was it. There will be no big comeback.”

A year later, she was finally healthy — and she became a state champion. Call her the comeback player of the year.

“It was all worth it. Every doctor’s appointment, every drop of sweat. It was all worth it,” she said.

Velasquez first recaptured her speed during her freshman indoor track season, where she earned a Class 5 title in the 3,200 meters. Her track success carried directly into the fall, although it still didn’t come easy, as she battled through a leg injury that flared up throughout her 5K treks at the end of the season.

But she powered through the pain for her first region title at the Class 5, Region C meet. Then the stars aligned at the Class 5 meet, where she held up her fingers in shock as she won the title in her first state race.

Always competitive, Velasquez was thrilled but not content with her triumph. If this season is any proof, there’s no bar too high for her to clear.