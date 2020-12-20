Letter to Editor, Dec. 21, 2020: City and counties need better cooperation

City and counties need

better cooperation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a resident of Chesterfield County, recognizing that my county is part of a metropolitan area centered on the city of Richmond, I hoped the Richmond 300 study would urge more interchange between the city and my county. I instead see the city focused on itself, with little regard for surrounding counties.

Reading the Richmond 300 Executive Summary and the 60-page Insights Report, I encountered visions of an "equitable, sustainable and beautiful Richmond for its 300th birthday in 2037," but no serious discussion of how to deal with the intractable poverty, segregation and racial tension that afflict much of the city. Nor is there discussion of how to crack the shell of isolation keeping the city and its surrounding counties apart.

This isolation also has been fostered by the counties, which have conspired, with the Virginia General Assembly, to confine the city and its problems within a tight and immovable border. Chesterfield, most egregiously, handicaps the city's transit system, GRTC, which the county half-owns, by keeping GRTC buses out of the county, only recently allowing a single new route.