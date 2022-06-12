Meet the 2021-22 All-Metro swimmers of the year

Every summer, thousands of kids converge upon their local pools, ready to compete alongside their friends with their neighborhood’s swim team.

Many of these kids begin swimming not long after they begin walking. Many later have their abilities honed at swim clubs like NOVA of Virginia, Poseidon, Quest and SwimRVA, creating a pipeline of star-level swimmers with crack-of-dawn practices and nationally renowned coaching staffs. It’s made Richmond a hotbed for superior swimmers, a trend continued by three area swimmers this past year.

These three embodied this longtime buildup to success in the water, either for their club team or their high schools, as varsity swimming becomes further and further entrenched across every part of the region.

Two boys made their presence known with state championships and national competitions, while one girl brought Richmond to an international stage.

The All-Metro swimmers of the year are Mills Godwin’s Zoe Dixon, Monacan’s Ryan Hufford and Veritas’ Joshua Fisher.

If you need convincing that good things come in small packages, look no further than Dixon, the soon-to-be University of Florida freshman.

“I’m [5-foot-1], so I’m pretty short,” Dixon said. “I have a pretty muscular build, but since I’m so small, I have to focus on technique a bunch. And so I try to be as smooth as I can in the water and execute every little detail as best I can.”

What she lacks in height, she certainly doesn’t lack in skill, mental toughness and versatility. As a swimmer at NOVA of Virginia and Mills Godwin, Dixon has racked up countless accolades and honors over the past year, be it state championships, international appearances or a shot at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

When compared to Richmond-area swimmers, she recorded the top times in eight different events, a stunning level of dominance in a variety of disciplines.

Dixon said practice makes perfect when it comes to mastering the different strokes. The combination of strengths has made her a force in the individual medley — she broke her own Class 5 record in the 200 IM at the state meet with Godwin, along with winning the 100 backstroke.

Dixon’s varied skillset in the pool made her an invaluable asset for Godwin coach Katrina Gauntt, who could plug the senior into just about any event and have her thrive. Dixon competed in the 200 IM and 200 butterfly at the Class 5, Region C meet, and she anchored the meet-ending 400 free relay.

All of them were victories, and Godwin beat Deep Run by just 6 points for the region championship. It was a special moment for Dixon, who tried to lead by example for her high school.

“We all just came together … It was just really cool to see all the girls so happy about it,” Dixon said about Godwin’s 5C triumph. “Even if they didn’t swim at regionals, some of the girls still came and supported us, which is really important to us. It was cool.”

Dixon’s pool prowess has carried her to competitions across the U.S., like the NCSA Spring Swimming Championships in Orlando, Fla., or the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb., and beyond — she was one of 43 representatives for the U.S. junior national team in Berlin and Budapest.

Her time as a Gator will surely offer her more top-level competition to conquer and places to see, but she doesn’t have any specific goals for her swimming future. She’s just “going with the flow.”

“I have no idea where swimming is going to take me. … I’m just in it for the moment,” Dixon said.

The turning point for Hufford’s swimming career didn’t just come from the development of his physicality and strength, but rather his mind.

Hufford, a junior at Monacan who has competed at both Quest and NOVA of Virginia over the past year, used to succeed more in the backstroke than the freestyle, his current specialty.

In the 200 freestyle, Hufford used power out as hard as he could, which left him drained of any energy by the end of the race.

Now, he has a game plan. He holds his legs back on the first 50. In the second, he ramps up his arm strength. He powers his legs in the third 50, and brings together his full force for the final sprint.

It’s an analytical approach, combined with his physical gifts, that has made Hufford the best freestyle swimmer in the area.

“I think it’s come mostly from trial and error for myself,” Hufford said. “So I learned that I need to pace myself more to have the best race I can.”

Hufford set the top area times in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyles over the past year, plus two second-team times. He claimed the Class 4 championships in the 200 and 500 with Monacan.

His favorite moments are those when he’s able to throw down new personal bests out of nowhere, which he’s done plenty of times since adapting his approach over the past couple of years.

“Those are always a lot of fun,” Hufford said. “Also hyping my friends up behind the blocks and seeing them accomplish their goals is always a highlight of my meet and one of the things I really enjoy about the sport.”

Hufford originally attended Monacan because of its health and therapy-focused specialty center because of his long-term interest in the field. But getting to swim in a Chiefs uniform has been a cherry on top for him. He said he loves how much fun high school events like the state meet bring for himself, his teammates and his competitors.

“I feel like the most important part of swimming is just having fun,” Hufford said.

When Fisher was beginning to shine under the tutelage of Ted Sallade at Poseidon, he and his mother, Kelly, considered if swimming for his school was a possibility.

But at Veritas, the small private school that Joshua had attended since he was a kindergartner, there was little trace of a swimming program to join. The only Veritas swimmer was Victor Kantopanos, who donned a Veritas jersey to compete on his own at a VISAA meet, when Joshua was still in the fifth grade.

With Joshua’s growing talent in the water and Kelly volunteering as a coach, the Fishers were able to kick-start a true varsity swimming team at Veritas. Just a few years later, Joshua, a junior, is the first All-Metro athlete of the year to come from any sport at Veritas.

“Getting this had been one of my goals at the beginning of the season,” said Joshua, who had his recognition revealed to him in an announcement at school. “... It was really cool knowing I was the first one to get it, and I hope there will be more to follow.”

All-Metro was one of a handful of goals for Joshua, including making the cut for summer nationals, winning a state title, and committing to college. He was able to cross off almost every item on his checklist — he committed to Kentucky and won a VISAA title in the 100 backstroke, making nationals in the process. He topped the area in two events and was second in three.

Joshua got to celebrate his state championship with his teammates and his mother, who he called his inspiration for his swimming career.

“It was really fantastic,” Kelly said of Joshua’s victory. “It’s a really great thing as a parent to watch your kid have a goal or a dream and see them achieve it.”

Joshua has another year left in his swimming career at Veritas and Poseidon. He’ll have more goals to write down and race toward before he embarks for Lexington, Ky., including making the Trials and more national meets.

One of those is continuing to grow the program that he and his mom have fostered at Veritas. The former one-man band now consists of about 30 kids, led by Joshua and Molly Blanchard, another state champion committed to swim at Tennessee in 2023.

“It’s cool to be at the foundation and try to start a strong tradition of swimming at Veritas,” Joshua said. “And I hope we can pass it down after I graduate and just have it be a really fun sport for the school to have.”

All-Metro rankings

Girls first team

50 free: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, Fr., 23.42

100 free: Molly Blanchard, Veritas/Poseidon/ Jr., 50.47

200 free: Zoe Dixon, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 1:47.54

500 free: Sanna Peterson, Deep Run/NOVA, Sr., 4:47.23

1,000 free: Sanna Peterson, Deep Run/NOVA, Sr., 9:50.00

1,650 free: Sanna Peterson, Deep Run/NOVA, Sr., 16:27.26

100 back: Zoe Dixon, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 52.87

200 back: Zoe Dixon, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 1:53.82

100 breast: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, Fr., 1:01.56

200 breast: Zoe Dixon, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 2:12.55

100 fly: Zoe Dixon, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 53.83

200 fly: Zoe Dixon, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 1:56.21

200 IM: Zoe Dixon, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 1:56.29

400 IM: Zoe Dixon, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 4:06.77

Diving: Aisling Guitierrez, New Kent/K2, So. 438.25

Girls second team

50 free: Christine Datovech, Maggie Walker/NOVA, So., 23.44

100 free: Zoe Dixon, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 50.80

200 free: Allison Bischoff, Freeman/NOVA, Fr., 1:48.82

500 free: Claire Dafoe, Cosby/NOVA, Sr., 4:49.53

1,000 free: Amanda Barnard, Pat. Henry/NOVA, So., 9:52.49

1,650 free: Claire Dafoe, Cosby/NOVA, Sr., 16:27.83

100 back: Lexi Stephens, Cosby/Poseidon, So., 53.94

200 back: Lexi Stephens, Cosby/Poseidon, So., 1:57.57

100 breast: Riley Bridgman, Col. Heights/Quest, So., 1:02.57

200 breast: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, Fr., 2:13.19

100 fly: Lexi Stephens, Cosby/Poseidon, So., 54.25

200 fly: Amanda Barnard, Pat. Henry/NOVA, So., 2:01.37

200 IM: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, Fr., 1:59.91

400 IM: Amanda Barnard, Pat. Henry/NOVA, So., 4:19.92

Diving: Lindsay Wright, Trinity/Dive RVA, Sr., 302.60

Boys first team

50 free: Henry Gwyer, Benedictine/Poseidon, Sr., 20.87

100 free: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/Quest, Jr., 46.31

200 free: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Jr., 1:38.79

500 free: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Jr., 4:32.16

1,000 free: Nathan Szobota, Freeman/NOVA, Fr., 9:20.45

1,650 free: Nathan Szobota, Freeman/NOVA, Fr., 15:36.52

100 back: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/Poseidon, Jr., 49.21

200 back: Matthew Duren, Midlothian/QST, Sr., 1:47.65

100 breast: Brock Rempe, Atlee/Hanover, Sr., 55.17

200 breast: Bryce Mortimer, Mag. Walker/SwimRVA, Sr., 2:03.87

100 fly: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/Poseidon, Jr., 49.46

200 fly: Eric Lambert, Godwin/NOVA Fr., 1:50.35

200 IM: Eric Lambert, Godwin/NOVA Fr., 1:50.86

400 IM: Dalton Jobe, Collegiate/NOVA, Sr., 3:58.72

Diving: Tyler Read, Grove Christian/ADC, Jr., 574.20

Boys second team

50 free: Josiah Yeomans, Home School/Quest Sr., 21.04

100 free: Dalton Jobe, Collegiate/NOVA, Sr., 46.58

200 free: Dalton Jobe, Collegiate/NOVA, Sr. 1:38.88

500 free: Nathan Szobota, Freeman/NOVA, Fr., 4:32.31

1,000 free: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Jr., 9:28.20

1,650 free: William Glass, Midlothian/NOVA, Sr., 15:43.14

100 back: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Jr., 49.60

200 back: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/Poseidon, Jr., 1:47.77

100 breast: Bryce Mortimer, Mag. Walker/SwimRVA, Sr., 57.71

200 breast: Brock Rempe, Atlee/Hanover, Sr., 2:04.15

100 fly: Samuel Rivas, Godwin/NOVA, Sr., 50.02

200 fly: Devin Naoroz, Maggie Walker/NOVA, Jr. 1:50.40

200 IM: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/Poseidon, Jr., 1:51.33

400 IM: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/Poseidon, Jr., 4:00.30

Diving: Aaron Moore, Collegiate/ Sr., 393.10

Previous boys swimmers of the year

2021: Aiden Duffy, Douglas Freeman, NOVA

2020: Noah Nichols , Steward, Poseidon

2019: Zachary Cram, Collegiate, NOVA

2018: Sean Hogan, St. Christopher’s, Poseidon

2017: Clark Beach, Matoaca, Quest

2016: Ted Schubert, Patrick Henry, NOVA

2015: Townley Haas, Benedictine, NOVA

2014: Townley Haas, Benedictine, NOVA

2013: Townley Haas, Benedictine, NOVA

2012: Evan Nicely, Thomas Dale, Quest

2011: Thomas Stephens, Collegiate, NOVA

2010: Thomas Stephens, Collegiate, NOVA

2009: Stuart Ferguson, Collegiate, Poseidon

2008: Stuart Ferguson, Collegiate, Poseidon

2007: Tyler Harris, Steward, Poseidon

2006: Garrett Wren, Mills Godwin, NOVA

2005: Ryan DeWeese, Midlothian, Poseidon

Previous girls swimmers of the year

2021: Grace Sheble, James River, NOVA

2020: Grace Sheble, James River, NOVA

2019: Grace Sheble, James River, NOVA

2018: Grace Sheble, James River, NOVA

2017: Camryn Curry, Midlothian, Quest

2016: Casey Fanz, Powhatan, Poseidon

2015: Madeline Banic, Cosby, Quest

2014: Madison Boswell, James River, Poseidon

2013: Madison Boswell, James River, Poseidon

2012: Emma Nunn, Deep Run, NOVA

2011: Alison Haulsee, Mills Godwin, NOVA

2010: Rachel Naurath, Collegiate, NOVA

2009: Rachel Naurath, Collegiate, NOVA

2008: Rachel Naurath, Collegiate, NOVA

2007: Elizabeth Shaw, Mills Godwin, NOVA

2006: Anne Summer Myers, Mills Godwin, NOVA; Elizabeth Shaw, Mills Godwin, NOVA