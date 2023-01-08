Meet the 2022 All-Metro cross country teams

Meet the runners of the year

Quinn Parrish

School: James River Year: Junior

The skinny: Battling against some of the state’s toughest competition, Parrish managed to improve on an excellent sophomore campaign. His fastest race came at the MileStat.com XC Invitational, where he placed fourth with a personal-best time of 14:54. The junior was second at the Class 6, Region A meet before taking fifth at a stacked Class 6 meet in 16:20. He wrapped up his fall by placing 34th at the Champs South Regional in Charlotte, N.C., which was the best showing among Richmond-area boys at the national-qualifying meet.

Elly Velasquez

School: Glen Allen Year: Sophomore

The skinny: In her first true cross country season, Velasquez put together a strong debut during the regular season before a flawless finish in the postseason. She was 10th at the MileStat.com XC Invitational after cracking 18 minutes (17:57), along with strong showings at the Pole Green XC Classic, Oatlands Invitational and Albemarle Invitational. She won the Class 5, Region C title in her first attempt before coming away with a shocking victory at the Class 5 state meet, which was the first individual state championship by a Glen Allen runner.

Meet the rest of the boys first team

Berkley Nance

School: Mills Godwin

Year: Junior

The skinny: While an illness held Nance back from repeating his Class 5 title, he was still among the top runners in the state throughout the season. Nance won a second straight Region 5C title, and he was the fastest Richmond-area runner at the MileStat.com XC Invitational, clocking in with a personal record of 14:51 for a third-place finish. He also took first at the Pole Green XC Classic and the Fork Union Invitational.

Travis Albon

School: Atlee Year: Senior

The skinny: After a handful of close calls throughout seasons of cross country and track, Albon finally claimed his first region title, winning the Region 4B meet in 16:08.40 at Pole Green Park. The Raiders’ senior leader placed third at the Class 4 meet in 16:11, which was the fastest among Richmond-area runners in the three state races held at the Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg. His PR of 15:41 came at a Capital District meet at Pole Green Park.

Patrick Allen

School: Atlee Year: Junior

The skinny: While Albon paced the Raiders throughout the postseason, Allen was right behind, and he occasionally bested his senior teammate earlier in the fall. The junior was Atlee’s top runner at the MileStat.com XC Invitational, placing 17th in 15:32. He was second, behind Albon, at the Region 4B meet for the champion Raiders, and he raced to sixth at the Class 4 state meet, where Atlee placed fourth as a team.

Carson Rackley

School: Glen Allen Year: Senior

The skinny: Rackley was the linchpin of a successful Glen Allen campaign that resulted in a second straight Class 5 team championship. After recovering from an early-season injury, Rackley placed fifth at the Albemarle Invitational with a PR of 15:40.10. He finished runner-up at the Region 5C meet, which the Jaguars won handily, and placed fourth at the Class 5 state meet, which was the best finish in Class 5 among local boys.

Isaac Lamprecht

School: New Kent Year: Junior

The skinny: Lamprecht, already an accomplished triathlete at age 16, showcased his long-distance talents this fall by winning the Region 3A meet and taking runner-up at the Class 3 state meet in Salem, recording a PR of 15:42.83. He entered three national races after the in-state season concluded, culminating with a 24th-place showing in his age group at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in College Station, Texas.

Stan Craig

School: Collegiate Year: Senior

The skinny: The consistent Craig never finished below second place in six races this season. He won the boys emerging elite race at the MileStat.com XC Invitational with a time of 15:26, which would’ve ranked him 11th overall in the top-flight elite race. He finished his season with his first Prep League championship and a second-place finish at the VISAA state meet.

Meet the rest of the girls first team

Alli Crytser

School: Hanover Year: Senior

The skinny: The two-time All-Metro runner of the year was still able to excel this fall, despite an illness keeping her from competing for a state crown. She won her fourth region title in four seasons at the Class 4, Region B meet. The Georgetown pledge was also sixth, best among area girls, at the MileStat.com XC Invitational, and she qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals with a fifth-place finish at the Team Southeast Regional. She was 40th out of 195 at the national meet.

Sidney Walters

School: Deep Run Year: Senior

The skinny: Walters earned her third straight All-Metro first-team selection after leading Deep Run to a second straight Class 5 team championship. She placed runner-up at the Region 5C and Class 5 meets, and she was the second fastest girl in the area at the MileStat.com XC Invitational, where she finished eighth in 17:53. The senior was also part of a second straight team win at the night-time RVA Relays at Pole Green Park.

Ellie Agustin

School: Hanover

Year: Sophomore

The skinny: With Agustin running behind Cryster, Atlee boasted one of the fastest 1-2 combos in the state. Her fastest race came at the MileStat.com XC Invitational, where she finished 16th and clocked in at a personal-best 18:05. Agustin, a second-team All-Metro pick as a freshman, was the runner-up behind Crytser at the Region 4B meet, and she notched an all-state performance at the Class 4 meet without Crytser, placing sixth.

Kylie Bonser

School: Midlothian Year: Senior

The skinny: Bonser returns to the All-Metro first team for the first time since her freshman year. Bonser was another runner whose season got cut short before the finale at states, but the future Hokie still proved her distance-running credentials this fall. She was fifth at the season-opening Pole Green XC Classic and finished third at the Region 5C meet. Her PR of 18:29 was good for 20th at the MileStat.com XC Invitational.

Amelia Waggoner

School: Atlee Year: Freshman

The skinny: The only freshman to earn a first-team selection, Waggoner broke through at the MileStat.com XC Invitational, where she finished 21st with a time of 18:30 — good for sixth among local entrants. She took third at the Region 4B meet, where she led her Raiders to a team title, and 13th at the Class 4 meet.

MK Myers

School: Collegiate Year: Senior

The skinny: Myers topped the local private-school ranks with her second consecutive League of Independent Schools title at Pole Green Park, with the Cougars also claiming the team championship. Myers, who will run at Elon, placed fourth at the VISAA state championships at Woodberry Forest, leading Collegiate’s girls to a state championship.

Meet the second teams



Boys: Carter Smith, Sr., Mechanicsville; Eric Fagan, Sr., Glen Allen; Andrew Senfield, Sr., Patrick Henry; Aidan Cassidy, Soph., Douglas Freeman; Andrew Bennett, Sr., Clover Hill; Ethan Thorne, Fr., Clover Hill; Joshua Taylor, Fr., Clover Hill

Girls: Gray Pershing, Sr., Maggie Walker GS; Ella Joy Jacobs, Soph., Deep Run; Ellen Weimer, Soph., Powhatan; Julia Fabiato, Jr., Deep Run; Lily Grace Hester, Sr., James River; Courtney Mudd, Sr., Atlee; Jillian Sisk, Sr., Varina

Previous runners of the year

Boys

2021: Trevor Mason, Patrick Henry

2020: Brett Bishop, Douglas Freeman

2018-19: Colby Burcham, Deep Run

2017: Grant Northcutt, Cosby

2015-16: Waleed Suliman, Douglas Freeman

2014: Matthew Novak, Deep Run

2013: Tommy Mulroy, Midlothian

2012: Sean Willard, Midlothian

2011: Nathaniel Hall, Atlee

2010: Silas Frantz, Douglas Freeman

2009: Ted Richardson, James River

2008: Ben Dejarnette, Atlee

2005-07: Jason Witt, Midlothian

2004: Michael Chapa, J.R. Tucker; Daniel Howard, MWGS

Girls

2020-2021: Alli Crytser, Hanover

2017-19: Mary Caroline Heinen, Maggie Walker GS

2015-16: Rachel Northcutt, Cosby

2014: Khloe Pointer, Maggie Walker GS

2013: Katharine Benfer, Mills Godwin

2012: Kara Dickerson, Midlothian

2010-11: Megan Moye, Cosby

2007-09: Kathleen Lautzenheiser, Midlothian

2005-06: Kristin Wolfe, James River